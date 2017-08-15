Steam-Weekend-Deals mit Bandai-Namco-Sale, Agents of Mayhem und mehr

Denis Michel
10. Februar 2018 - 17:52
Bei Steam könnt ihr an diesem Wochenende das japanische Adventure Okami HD und das Open-World-Actionspiel Agents of Mayhem (Testnote: 7.0) günstiger erwerben. Zudem hat Bandai Namco Entertainment einen Publisher-Sale mit diversen Titeln aus seinem Portfolio gestartet, darunter Dragonball Xenoverse 2, Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, God Eater 2 - Rage Burst, sowie One Piece- und der Tales-of-Serie. Als Tagesangebot wurde das Multiplayer-Spiel Chivalry - Medieval Warfare um 85 Prozent im Preis gesenkt. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):
- Accel World VS. Sword Art Online: Deluxe Edition für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Agents of Mayhem für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Chivalry - Medieval Warfare für 3,44 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Conarium für 8,99 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Dragonball Xenoverse 2 für 16,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- God Eater 2 - Rage Burst für 12,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Okami HD für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- One Piece - Unlimited World Red: Deluxe Edition für 23,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Saint Seiya - Soldiers' Soul für 12,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Sniper - Ghost Warrior 3: Season Pass Edition für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Sword Art Online - Hollow Realization: Deluxe Edition für 34,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Tales of Berseria für 16,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Tales of Symphonia für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tales of Zestiria für 12,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- We Need To Go Deeper für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
