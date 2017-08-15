Steam-Weekend-Deals mit Bandai-Namco-Sale, Agents of Mayhem und mehr

PC XOne PS4

Agents of Mayhem ab 9,82 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

Bei Steam könnt ihr an diesem Wochenende das japanische Adventure Okami HD und das Open-World-Actionspiel Agents of Mayhem (Testnote: 7.0) günstiger erwerben. Zudem hat Bandai Namco Entertainment einen Publisher-Sale mit diversen Titeln aus seinem Portfolio gestartet, darunter Dragonball Xenoverse 2, Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, God Eater 2 - Rage Burst, sowie One Piece- und der Tales-of-Serie. Als Tagesangebot wurde das Multiplayer-Spiel Chivalry - Medieval Warfare um 85 Prozent im Preis gesenkt. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):