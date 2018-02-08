GOG-Telltale-Sale mit Rabatten bis 75 Prozent

Bild von Denis Michel
Denis Michel 172504 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenTop-News-Meister: Hat mindestens 500 Top-News geschriebenSilber-Jäger: Hat Stufe 10 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtSilber-Reporter: Hat Stufe 10 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtBronze-Jäger: Hat Stufe 5 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtBronze-Archivar: Hat Stufe 5 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtLoyalist: Ist seit mindestens einem Jahr bei GG.de dabeiBronze-Reporter: Hat Stufe 6 der Reporter-Klasse erreicht

8. Februar 2018 - 14:52 — vor 2 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert

GOG.com hat diese Woche für Fans des Adventure-Genres einen Telltale-Sale gestartet, bei dem ihr diverse Titel aus dem Portfolio des Studios günstiger erwerben könnt. Unter anderem gibt es dort Rabatte auf Spiele, wie Batman - The Enemy Within (im Test), Game of Thrones (Testnote: 7.5), Tales from the Borderlands (Testnote: 8.5) und Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (im Test). Die Preise gelten bis zum 12. Februar um Mitternacht (deutscher Zeit). Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (die ganze Liste gibt es unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):

13 Kudos
CBR 20 Gold-Gamer - P - 21444 - 8. Februar 2018 - 16:14 #

Es gibt bei GoG noch einen zweiten Sale, in dem Spiele mit düsterem Hintergrund (Vampire, Phantasmagoria, Slain, Amnesia, Sunless Sea etc.) stark reduziert sind.

Kommentar hinzufügen

Neuen Kommentar abgeben
(Antworten auf andere Comments bitte per "Antwort"-Knopf.)
GamersGlobal Logo Das Spielemagazin für Erwachsene
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedinungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten WiiU-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleNo Mans Sky TestGamescom Messe-ReportTokyo Game ShowJörg Langer in Tokio (Video-Reportage)Ein Tag auf der Tokyo Game Show (Video-Reportage)Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daRon Gilbert (Interview)Gears of War 4 TestGuide: Assassin's Creed OriginsIch adblocke, weil es geht haltBPjM: Im Sinne des JugendschutzesDie Kickstarter-VerheißungGuide zu Mad MaxLösung zu Pillars of EternityThe Witcher 3 (Guide)Lösung zu Deponia DoomsdayGuide zu Fallout 4Total War – Warhammer im TestDoom im TestCivilization 6 TestGuide Watch Dogs 2 Landwirtschaftssimulator 2017 - Test-VideoUncharted 4 im TestDark Souls 3 im TestDishonored 2 TestFar Cry Primal im TestTest: Assassin's Creed OriginsFallout 4 im TestDay of the Tentacle Remastered im TestYakuza 0 Let's PlayResident Evil 7 WalkthroughXcom 2 im TestResident Evil 7 im TestStar Wars Battlefront im TestVR-Spiele-Highlights für HTC Vive (Video)VR-Vergleich: PlayStation VRHTC Vive & Oculus Rift (Report)Der Free-to-play-Nepp (Meinung)Die Zwerge (Die Viertelstunde)Nintendo Classic Mini NES im TestPS4 Pro: 4X, HDR & Co im VergleichsvideoPSVR mit PS4 Pro (Video)Die besten Skyrim-ModsGDC (Games Developers Conference)Nintendo SwitchLegend of Zelda: Breath of the WildGuide: Horizon Zero DawnTest: Mass Effect AndromedaGuide: Mass Effect AndromedaYakuza Zero LetsplayDie besten Oculus-Rift-VR-SpieleMittelerde: Schatten des Krieges TestGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsTokio bei Tag (Video-Doku)Tokio bei Nacht (Video-Doku)Xbox One X ausgepackt (Unboxing)Guide Assassin's Creed OriginsThe Elder Scrolls Serie bis Skyrim