GOG-Telltale-Sale mit Rabatten bis 75 Prozent

8. Februar 2018
GOG.com hat diese Woche für Fans des Adventure-Genres einen Telltale-Sale gestartet, bei dem ihr diverse Titel aus dem Portfolio des Studios günstiger erwerben könnt. Unter anderem gibt es dort Rabatte auf Spiele, wie Batman - The Enemy Within (im Test), Game of Thrones (Testnote: 7.5), Tales from the Borderlands (Testnote: 8.5) und Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (im Test). Die Preise gelten bis zum 12. Februar um Mitternacht (deutscher Zeit). Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (die ganze Liste gibt es unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- Back to the Future - The Game für 5,29 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Batman - The Enemy Within für 13,79 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Game of Thrones für 6,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Hector - Badge of Carnage für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy für 11,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Minecraft - Story Mode für 6,89 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Puzzle Agent 2 für 2,59 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Sam & Max - The Devil’s Playhouse für 4,29 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tales from the Borderlands für 5,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tales of Monkey Island für 4,29 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead - Staffel 3 für 9,19 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Wolf Among Us für 5,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
Es gibt bei GoG noch einen zweiten Sale, in dem Spiele mit düsterem Hintergrund (Vampire, Phantasmagoria, Slain, Amnesia, Sunless Sea etc.) stark reduziert sind.
