Humble Store: VR-Sale mit Doom, Fallout, Batman - Arkham und mehr

Denis Michel
6. Februar 2018 - 13:40
Humble Store bietet diese Woche im Rahmen eines VR-Sales auch was für Virtual-Reality-Spieler. Das Angebot umfasst unter anderem Titel, wie Doom VFR (Testnote: 7.0), Fallout 4 VR (Testnote: 6.0), Batman - Arkham VR, Star Trek - Bridge Crew (Testnote. 7.0), Superhot VR und Arizona Sunshine. Nachfolgend alle Titel samt Preisen im Überblick:
- Alice VR für 4,49 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Arizona Sunshine für 21,59 Euro (46 Prozent)
- Batman - Arkham VR für 10,79 Euro (46 Prozent)
- Cosmic Trip für 7,41 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Doom VFR für 18,89 Euro (37 Prozent)
- Duck Season für 13,49 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Eagle Flight für 17,99 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Eleven - Table Tennis VR für 7,41 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Fallout 4 VR für 37,79 Euro (37 Prozent)
- Fruit Ninja VR für 8,09 Euro (46 Prozent)
- Gal Gun VR für 16,87 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Gorn (Early Access) für 13,49 Euro (33 Prozent)
- I Expect you to Die für 16,55 Euro (28 Prozent)
- Ironwolf VR (Early Access) für 12,81 Euro (33 Prozent)
- QuiVr (Early Access) für 13,49 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Raw Data für 26,63 Euro (28 Prozent)
- Rick and Morty Simulator - Virtual Rick-ality für 17,63 Euro (37 Prozent)
- Sairento VR (Early Access) für 21,41 Euro (24 Prozent)
- Serious Sam VR - The Last Hope für 16,64 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Skyfront VR (Early Access) für 10,79 Euro (46 Prozent)
- Star Trek - Bridge Crew für 22,49 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Superhot VR für 13,86 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Gallery - Episode 1 - Call of the Starseed für 7,19 Euro (64 Prozent)
- The Gallery - Episode 2 - Heart of the Emberstone für 20,15 Euro (28 Prozent)
- To the Top für 11,33 Euro (46 Prozent)
- VRZ Torment für 4,49 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Werewolves Within für 25,37 Euro (15 Prozent)
