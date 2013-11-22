Xbox-Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote, Ubisoft-Sale und mehr

6. Februar 2018 - 12:04 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Xbox One ab 241,95 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb gab die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekannt. Bis zum 12. Februar können Goldmitglieder unter anderem The Surge (Testnote: 8.0), Valley und Spintires - MudRunner für die Xbox One, sowie Remember Me (Testnote: 8.0), Strider und Dragonball Xenoverse für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Die Liste der Deals with Gold für beide Konsolen könnt ihr weiter unten einsehen.

Darüber hinaus wurde diese Woche im Xbox Game Store ein Ubisoft-Sale gestartet und es gibt Spotlight- und Anime-Month-Angebote. Unter anderem wurden dort verschiedene Tom Clancy-Titel und Spiele aus Serien, wie Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Rayman, Watch Dogs, Trials und Dragonball im Preis reduziert. Die Angebote findet ihr unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben.

Xbox One - Deals with Gold:

Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:

