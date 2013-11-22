Xbox-Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote, Ubisoft-Sale und mehr

Denis Michel
6. Februar 2018 - 12:08
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb gab die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekannt. Bis zum 12. Februar können Goldmitglieder unter anderem The Surge (Testnote: 8.0), Valley und Spintires - MudRunner für die Xbox One, sowie Remember Me (Testnote: 8.0), Strider und Dragonball Xenoverse für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Die Liste der Deals with Gold für beide Konsolen könnt ihr weiter unten einsehen.
Darüber hinaus wurde diese Woche im Xbox Game Store ein Ubisoft-Sale gestartet und es gibt Spotlight- und Anime-Month-Angebote. Unter anderem wurden dort verschiedene Tom Clancy-Titel und Spiele aus Serien, wie Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Rayman, Watch Dogs, Trials und Dragonball im Preis reduziert. Die Angebote findet ihr unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben.
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- Assault Android Cactus für 11,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 2: Furious 7 Autopaket für 1,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 2: VIP für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 3 + Hot Wheels für 71,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 3: Porsche-Autopaket für 2,79 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6 + Forza Horizon 2 Bundle für 50,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 7: Fate of the Furious Autopaket für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 7: VIP für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Knight Squad für 3,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
- One Hundred Ways für 6,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut für 10,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Spintires: MudRunner für 26,79 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Steel Rain X für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
- The Surge für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Surge: A Walk in the Park für 12,74 Euro (15 Prozent)
- The Surge: Complete Edition für 30,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Valley für 4,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
- Asura’s Wrath für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Blazblue - Continuum Shift für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Blazblue für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet: Komplettpaket für 5,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Darkstalkers Resurrection für 4,94 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Dragonball Xenoverse für 14,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Handball 16 für 7,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Puzzle Fighter HD für 2,37 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Remember Me für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Scourge - Outbreak für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Scourge - Outbreak: Multiplayer Map Pack 1 für 1,89 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Strider für 4,94 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo HD Remix für 4,74 Euro (67 Prozent)
- The Undergarden für 2,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- WRC 5 für 7,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
