GOG-Weekly-Sale mit Don't Starve, Mark of the Ninja, Gothic & mehr

CD-Projects Online-Plattform GOG.com hat die DRM-freien Angebote für diese Woche veröffentlicht. Bis zum 12. Februar um Mitternacht (deutscher Zeit) könnt ihr dort unter anderem Titel, wie Don't Starve (Testnote: 8.0), Mark of the Ninja, Braid (im User-Artikel), The Witness (Testnote: 7.5) und die Gothic-Trilogie günstiger erwerben. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):