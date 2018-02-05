GOG-Weekly-Sale mit Don't Starve, Mark of the Ninja, Gothic & mehr

Denis Michel
5. Februar 2018 - 12:42
CD-Projects Online-Plattform GOG.com hat die DRM-freien Angebote für diese Woche veröffentlicht. Bis zum 12. Februar um Mitternacht (deutscher Zeit) könnt ihr dort unter anderem Titel, wie Don't Starve (Testnote: 8.0), Mark of the Ninja, Braid (im User-Artikel), The Witness (Testnote: 7.5) und die Gothic-Trilogie günstiger erwerben. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):
- Bad Mojo Redux für 0,49 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Braid für 3,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Convoy für 3,19 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Defcon für 0,89 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Don't Starve für 3,19 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Gothic 3 für 2,19 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Invisible Inc. für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Kingdom Rush für 4,29 Euro (49 Prozent)
- Mark of the Ninja Special Edition für 3,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Paradigm für 9,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Prison Architect für 6,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Shadow Man für 0,79 Euro (84 Prozent)
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition für 1,29 Euro (85 Prozent)
- The Witness für 14,79 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Turok 2 - Seeds of Evil für 11,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
