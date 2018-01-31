Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Tooth and Tail, Scrap Mechanic und mehr

Auf Steam könnt ihr diese Woche im Rahmen des Midweek-Madness-Programms das Echtzeitstrategiespiel Tooth and Tail und den Multiplayer-Sandbox-Titel Scrap Mechanic (Early-Access) günstiger erwerben. Darüber hinaus werden Rabatte auf weitere Spiele gewährt, wie Anno 2205 (Testnote: 8.0), Planet Coaster (Testnote: 8.5), Ride 2, Battleblock Theater, Wonder Boy - The Dragon's Trap und This Is the Police. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):