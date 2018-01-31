Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Tooth and Tail, Scrap Mechanic und mehr

Denis Michel
31. Januar 2018 - 15:35 — vor 4 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Auf Steam könnt ihr diese Woche im Rahmen des Midweek-Madness-Programms das Echtzeitstrategiespiel Tooth and Tail und den Multiplayer-Sandbox-Titel Scrap Mechanic (Early-Access) günstiger erwerben. Darüber hinaus werden Rabatte auf weitere Spiele gewährt, wie Anno 2205 (Testnote: 8.0), Planet Coaster (Testnote: 8.5), Ride 2, Battleblock Theater, Wonder Boy - The Dragon's Trap und This Is the Police. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- Anno 2205 für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Can't Stop Laughing Bundle für 5,51 Euro (76 Prozent)
- Elite Dangerous für 6,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Frozenbyte Collection 2017 für 4,39 Euro (84 Prozent)
- Goat Simulator für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Hacknet für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lobotomy Corporation (Early Access) für 15,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Men of War - Assault Squad 2: Complete Edition für 8,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Planet Coaster für 9,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Ride 2 für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Scrap Mechanic (Early-Access) für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- This Is the Police für 4,94 Euro (67 Prozent)
- THQ Classics Bundle für 19,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tooth and Tail für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Turmoil für 2,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Wonder Boy - The Dragon's Trap für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
