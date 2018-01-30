Xbox-Live: Deals with Gold mit Fallout 4, Forza Horizon 3 und mehr

Denis Michel
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb hat die neuen Deals with Gold und die Spotlight-Angebote für die Xbox One bekanntgegeben. Diese Woche könnt ihr unter anderem Fallout 4 (Testnote: 9.5), FIFA 18 (Testnote: 9.0), Forza Motorsport 3 (Testnote: 9.0) und Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 günstiger erwerben. Die Xbox-One-Deals könnt ihr weiter unten einsehen. Xbox-360-Angebote sollen später nachgereicht werden:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- 2Dark für 6,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Death Squared für 11,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Fallout 4: Automatron für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop für 2,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Fallout 4: Far Harbor für 14,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Fallout 4 für 20,09 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition für 41,49 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Fallout 4: Nuka-World für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Fallout 4: Season Pass für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop für 2,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop für 2,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince für 8,49 Euro (15 Prozent)
- FIFA 18 für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- FIFA 18: Icon Edition für 50,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- FIFA 18 + NBA Live 18: The One Edition Bundle für 40,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- FIFA 18 + NHL 18 Bundle für 48,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- FIFA 18: Ronaldo Edition für 45,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 3: Hot Wheels für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6: Autopass für 6,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6: Nascar-Erweiterung für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Hunting Simulator für 24,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Letter Quest - Grimm’s Journey: Remastered für 3,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Madden NFL 18: G.O.A.T. Super Bowl Edition für 23,10 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Madden NFL 18: Ultimate Team Starter-Pack für 4,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mordheim - City of the Damned für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Mordheim - City of the Damned: Witch Hunters für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Mordheim - City of the Damned: Undead für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Mystik Belle für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- NHL 18 für 28,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- NHL 18: Young Stars Deluxe Edition für 40,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- NHL 18: Young Stars Edition für 36,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Rory McIlroy PGA Tour für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Shantae - Pirate Queen’s Quest für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Sherlock Holmes - The Devil’s Daughter für 24,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Sniper - Ghost Warrior 3: Season Pass Edition für 23,10 Euro (67 Prozent)
- The Sun and Moon für 3,30 Euro (67 Prozent)
- The Technomancer für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- This Is the Police für 6,60 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Vertical Drop Heroes HD für 3,30 Euro (67 Prozent)
- WRC 7 für 30,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Zombie Army Trilogy für 12,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
- Forza Horizon 3: Deluxe Edition für 39,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 3: Standard Edition für 35,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 3: Ultimate Edition für 49,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 3: Full Burst für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road to Boruto für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm: Legacy für 48,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm: Trilogy für 27,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Naruto Storm 4: Season Pass für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Naruto Storm 4: Road to Boruto Expansion für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Naruto - Ultimate Ninja Storm für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
NHL 18 , nice! Hab NHL 16 verpasst, aber NHL 18 könnt ich mir nun holen :-)
Danke für die Liste
