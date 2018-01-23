Xbox Live: Deals with Gold mit Battlefront 2, Titanfall 2 und mehr

Denis Michel
169684 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
23. Januar 2018 - 11:40 — vor 4 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb hat auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für die laufende Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 29. Januar 2018 können Goldmitglieder dort unter anderem Star Wars - Battlefront 2 (MP-Testnote: 7.0), Titanfall 2 (Testnote: 8.0) und Divinity - Original Sin (Testnote: 9.0) für die Xbox One sowie diverse Street-Fighter-Titel für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Hier das komplette Bundle im Überblick:
Xbox One:
- Killallzombies für 3,60 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Assault Android Cactus für 11,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1 + Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle für 29,70 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1: Premium Pass für 15,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1: Revolution für 24,00 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Battlefield 4 für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Battlefield: Anniversary Bundle für 50,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Divinity - Original Sin: Enhanced Edition für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- NBA Live 18: The One Edition für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator für 2,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Seasons After Fall für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Sherlock Holmes - Crimes and Punishments für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Shiness - The Lightning Kingdom für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Slain - Back from Hell für 4,50 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Spellspire für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Battlefront 2 für 41,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Battlefront 2: Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition für 45,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition für 3,30 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition für 13,20 Euro (67 Prozent)
- White Night für 4,95 Euro (67 Prozent)
Xbox 360:
Vielen Dank für die Auflistung :-)
Danke für die Liste !
Letzte Woche hatte ich für Battlefront 2 Deluxe Trooper Dings Bumms noch 89,90 bezahlt. Genau eine Woche später kostet das Ganze bloß 45,-€ ???
Normalerweise bin ich ein ruhiger Mensch, aber das ärgert mich sehr.
Mentale Notiz an mich: Bei allen Spielen warten. Der nächste Sale kommt bestimmt... *kopfschüttel*
Vielen Dank fuer die Aufstellung! Slain und Seasons sind es bei mir geworden.
Kommentar hinzufügen