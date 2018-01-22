GOG: Tycoon-Academy-Sale mit Rabatten bis 85 Prozent

Denis Michel
169606 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
22. Januar 2018 - 16:35 — vor 2 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Auf GOG.com wurde diese Woche ein Tycoon-Academy-Sale gestartet, bei dem unter anderem Titel, wie Rollercoaster Tycoon, Train Fever, Tropico 5 (Testnote: 8.0), Sid Meier’s Railroads!, Project Highrise und Airline Tycoon um teilweise bis zu 85 Prozent im Preis reduziert wurden. Alle Rabatte gelten bis zum 29. Januar, um 0:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit). Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
- Airline Tycoon Deluxe für 2,19 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Capitalism Plus für 3,59 Euro (29 Prozent)
- Cities in Motion Collection für 10,59 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Mad Games Tycoon für 12,09 Euro (19 Prozent)
- Project Highrise für 4,29 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Rollercoaster Tycoon: Deluxe für 1,79 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Sid Meier’s Railroads! für 2,19 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Sim City 4: Deluxe Edition für 4,29 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Theme Park für 1,29 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Train Fever für 2,99 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Transport Fever für 20,79 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection für 8,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
Wer auf Mad TV stand, der wird Mad Games Tycoon genau so mögen.
Kommentar hinzufügen