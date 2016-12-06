Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Shadow Tactics, Little Nightmares und mehr

Denis Michel
Auf Steam wurden diese Woche im Rahmen der Midweek-Madness-Aktion das Stealth-Taktikspiel Shadow Tactics - Blades of the Shogun (Testnote: 8.5), sowie das düstere Puzzle-Jump-and-Run-Adventure Little Nightmares (Testnote: 8.0) um die Hälfte im Preis reduziert. Darüber hinaus gibt es Rabatte auf weitere Titel, wie Watch Dogs 2 (Testnote: 8.0), Valhalla Hills (Testnote: 7.0) und Crypt of the Necrodancer. Nachfolgend einige Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- American Truck Simulator: Enchanted Bundle für 14,80 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Around the World and Beyond Bundle für 38,96 Euro (54 Prozent)
- Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Crypt of the Necrodancer für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Daedalic Strategy Bundle für 40 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Insurgency für 1,49 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Little Nightmares für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Papers, Please für 1,79 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Redout: Enhanced Edition für 15,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Shadow Tactics - Blades of the Shogun für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Sins of a Solar Empire - Rebellion: Ultimate Edition für 12,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Daedalic Armageddon Bundle für 12,09 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition für 9,79 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Vanishing Realms (Early Access, VR) für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Watch Dogs 2 für 20,39 Euro (66 Prozent)
