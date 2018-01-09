Xbox Live: Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche

9. Januar 2018 - 12:12
Larry Hryb, der Xbox-Live-Programming-Director von Microsoft, hat auf seinem Major-Nelson-Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 15. Januar 2018 können Gold-Mitglieder unter anderem Elex (Testnote: 7.5), Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 und Styx - Master of Shadows für die Xbox One, sowie Battleblock Theater, Faery - Legends of Avalon und Rotastic für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Als einziges Spotlight-Angebot wurde das All-Pine-Artis-Tree-Pack für Trove im Preis reduziert. Nachfolgend das komplette Angebot im Überblick:

Xbox One - Deals with Gold und *Spotlight-Angebote:

Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:

Maverick 30 Pro-Gamer - P - 288447 - 9. Januar 2018 - 12:17 #

Danke für die neue Liste. :)

Thomas Barth 21 Motivator - 28432 - 9. Januar 2018 - 12:22 #

Van Helsing 2 gönne ich mir wohl, dann habe ich endlich alle drei auf der Xbox. :)

vgamer85 16 Übertalent - 5198 - 9. Januar 2018 - 12:30 #

Oh endlich Elex reduziert..da jucken die Finger bei mir :-) Aber 41 Euro...kommt schon, Nfs, Battlefront 2, The Evil Within 2 gabs doch auch schon für 35 Euro...sowie Wolfenstein 2...warte weiterhin ab.

