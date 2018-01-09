Xbox Live: Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche

Denis Michel
9. Januar 2018 - 12:12 — vor 3 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Larry Hryb, der Xbox-Live-Programming-Director von Microsoft, hat auf seinem Major-Nelson-Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 15. Januar 2018 können Gold-Mitglieder unter anderem Elex (Testnote: 7.5), Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 und Styx - Master of Shadows für die Xbox One, sowie Battleblock Theater, Faery - Legends of Avalon und Rotastic für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Als einziges Spotlight-Angebot wurde das All-Pine-Artis-Tree-Pack für Trove im Preis reduziert. Nachfolgend das komplette Angebot im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold und *Spotlight-Angebote:
- Battle Chasers - Nightwar für 19,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Black Mirror für 29,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Blood Bowl 2 für 6,60 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack für 26,79 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion für 16,74 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Crypt of the Necrodancer für 9,74 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Deer Hunter - Reloaded für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Elex für 41,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Energy Cycle für 2,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17: Platinum Edition für 37,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Race Arcade für 7,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Rapala Fishing - Pro Series für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Real Farm für 31,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Save the Ninja Clan für 2,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Styx - Master of Shadows für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing 2 für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Thumper für 13,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Tour de France 2017 für 16,50 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Trove: All-Pine Artis Tree Pack für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)*
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
Danke für die neue Liste. :)
Van Helsing 2 gönne ich mir wohl, dann habe ich endlich alle drei auf der Xbox. :)
Oh endlich Elex reduziert..da jucken die Finger bei mir :-) Aber 41 Euro...kommt schon, Nfs, Battlefront 2, The Evil Within 2 gabs doch auch schon für 35 Euro...sowie Wolfenstein 2...warte weiterhin ab.
