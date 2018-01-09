Xbox Live: Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche

XOne

Xbox One ab 260,00 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

Larry Hryb, der Xbox-Live-Programming-Director von Microsoft, hat auf seinem Major-Nelson-Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 15. Januar 2018 können Gold-Mitglieder unter anderem Elex (Testnote: 7.5), Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 und Styx - Master of Shadows für die Xbox One, sowie Battleblock Theater, Faery - Legends of Avalon und Rotastic für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Als einziges Spotlight-Angebot wurde das All-Pine-Artis-Tree-Pack für Trove im Preis reduziert. Nachfolgend das komplette Angebot im Überblick:

Xbox One - Deals with Gold und *Spotlight-Angebote:

Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold: