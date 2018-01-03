Xbox Live: Neue Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote

Denis Michel
3. Januar 2018 - 11:22
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb hat auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold und die Spotlight-Angebote für diesen Monat bekanntgegeben. Aktuell und noch bis zum kommenden Montag, den 8. Januar 2018 können Gold-Mitglieder unter anderem Diablo 3 (Testnote: 9.5), The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing, Furi und We Are The Dwarves günstiger erwerben. Hier das komplette Angebot für Xbox One und Xbox 360 im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- 101 Ways To Die für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Adam’s Venture - Origins für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Blackwood Crossing für 11,19 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Claire: Extended Cut für 4,95 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Diablo 3: Eternal Collection für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Diablo 3: Rise of the Necromancer für 9,74 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Euro Fishing: Season Pass für 25,19 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 3: Blizzard Mountain für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 7: Car Pass für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- God of Light für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Goliath für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Happy Dungeons: 1400 Happy Jewels für 50,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Happy Wars: 500 Happy Tickets für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Hyperdrive Massacre für 2,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Prison Architect: Psych Ward für 2,39 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Redout: Lightspeed Edition für 26,79 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Reus für 6,60 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Shantae - Half-Genie Hero für 13,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Sniper - Ghost Warrior 3: Season Pass Edition für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Hammer - The Vanguard Prophecy für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Super Comboman: Smash Edition für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings für 6,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing für 4,95 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Time Recoil für 8,39 Euro (40 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
Danke für die Liste !
Mal ne Frage in die Runde, lohnt sich "Rise of the Necromancer" für D3 zu holen bzw. ist es knapp 10€ wert?
