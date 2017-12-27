GOG-Weekly-Sale mit The Flame in the Flood, Serial Cleaner und mehr

Denis Michel
27. Dezember 2017 - 17:15
Im Anschluss an den Großen Winter-Sale hat GOG.com auch gleich die neuen wöchentlichen Angebote gestartet. Diesmal könnt ihr unter anderem DRM-freie Versionen von Project Highrise, The Flame in the Flood, Jagged Alliance 2 (im User-Artikel), Darkstar One, Disciples 2, Port Royale 2, Stealth Inc. 2 - A Game of Clones und weiteren Spielen günstiger erwerben. Das Angebot gilt bis zum 1. Januar 2018, um 12:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit). Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das ganze Angebot findet ihr wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- Darkstar One für 1,69 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Descent 3 + Mercenary für 3,39 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Disciples 2 Gold für 1,69 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Ghost Master für 1,29 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Jagged Alliance 2 für 2,19 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Port Royale 2 für 1,09 Euro (79 Prozent)
- Project Highrise für 5,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Sacrifice für 2,89 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Serial Cleaner für 5,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Shattered Steel für 2,89 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Space Empires 4 Deluxe für 1,29 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Star Trek - Starfleet Command: Gold Edition für 5,99 Euro (29 Prozent)
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones: Deluxe für 4,29 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Flame in the Flood für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Warrior Kings für 1,09 Euro (79 Prozent)
