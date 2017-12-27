GOG-Weekly-Sale mit The Flame in the Flood, Serial Cleaner und mehr

Im Anschluss an den Großen Winter-Sale hat GOG.com auch gleich die neuen wöchentlichen Angebote gestartet. Diesmal könnt ihr unter anderem DRM-freie Versionen von Project Highrise, The Flame in the Flood, Jagged Alliance 2 (im User-Artikel), Darkstar One, Disciples 2, Port Royale 2, Stealth Inc. 2 - A Game of Clones und weiteren Spielen günstiger erwerben. Das Angebot gilt bis zum 1. Januar 2018, um 12:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit). Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das ganze Angebot findet ihr wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):