Xbox Live: Neue Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote

27. Dezember 2017
Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb hat auf seinem Major-Nelson-Blog neue Deals with Gold für diese Woche veröffentlicht. Bis zum 1. Januar des kommenden Jahres können Gold-Mitglieder unter anderem Lords of the Fallen (Testnote: 7.5), Sine Mora EX und Guns, Gore & Cannoli für die Xbox One, sowie Jet Set Radio, Persona 4 Arena und Mass Effect 3 (Testnote: 9.5) für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Als Spotlight-Angebote stehen unter anderem The Legend of Korra und verschiedene Transformers-Spiele für beide Konsolen, sowie die „Game of the Year Edition“ von Hitman (Testnote: 9.0) für die Xbox One bereit. Hier alle Angebote im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- Beach Buggy Racing für 3,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Coffin Dodgers für 4,80 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince für 8,99 Euro (10 Prozent)
- Ginger - Beyond the Crystal für 6,60 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli für 4,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Jotun für 4,95 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Knee Deep für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lords of the Fallen: Digital Complete Edition für 9,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Lords of the Fallen für 6,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX für 4,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Sine Mora EX für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Solar Shifter für 3,30 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Sublevel Zero Redux für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Super Toy Cars für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Tachyon Project für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Team17 Indie Collection für 19,80 Euro (85 Prozent)
- The Bunker für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Little Acre für 2,60 Euro (80 Prozent)
- The Solus Projects für 6,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Worms Battlegrounds für 6,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
- Hitman: GotY für 40,19 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Legend of Korra für 3,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Life is Strange - Before the Storm: Complete Season für 11,89 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Paladins Founder’s Pack für 13,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Paladins Realm Pack für 3,34 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Paladins VIP Pack für 10,04 Euro (33 Prozent)
- R.B.I. Baseball 17 für 6,60 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Smite Ultimate God Pack für 12,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Smite: 1500 Juwelen für 15,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Smite: 2500 Juwelen für 20,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Smite: 3500 Juwelen für 27,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Smite: 400 Juwelen für 5,52 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Smite: 800 Juwelen für 9,59 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Smite: 8000 Juwelen für 51,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Spintires - Mudrunner für 29,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Transformers - Devastation für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Transformers - Untergang von Cybertron für 10,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Transformers - The Dark Spark für 14,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
- Abyss Odyssey für 10,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Alien Rage für 2,87 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon für 2,99 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Dogfight 1942 für 1,89 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Enemy Front für 7,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Guncraft - Blocked and Loaded für 5,24 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Jet Set Radio für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mass Effect 2 für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mass Effect 3 für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Monster Jam - Battlegrounds für 1,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Orc Attack - Flatulent Rebellion für 2,37 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Persona 4 Arena: Ultimax für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Sniper - Ghost Warrior 2: Gold Edition für 2,15 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Sniper - Ghost Warrior für 2,24 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Zeno Clash 2 für 4,74 Euro (67 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Spotlight-Angebote:
