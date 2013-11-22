Xbox Live: Neue Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote

XOne

Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb hat auf seinem Major-Nelson-Blog neue Deals with Gold für diese Woche veröffentlicht. Bis zum 1. Januar des kommenden Jahres können Gold-Mitglieder unter anderem Lords of the Fallen (Testnote: 7.5), Sine Mora EX und Guns, Gore & Cannoli für die Xbox One, sowie Jet Set Radio, Persona 4 Arena und Mass Effect 3 (Testnote: 9.5) für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Als Spotlight-Angebote stehen unter anderem The Legend of Korra und verschiedene Transformers-Spiele für beide Konsolen, sowie die „Game of the Year Edition“ von Hitman (Testnote: 9.0) für die Xbox One bereit. Hier alle Angebote im Überblick:

Xbox One - Deals with Gold:

Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:

Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:

Xbox 360 - Spotlight-Angebote: