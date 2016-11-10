Paradox-Holiday-Sale mit zahlreichen Angeboten gestartet

Denis Michel
164959 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
20. Dezember 2017 - 14:35 — vor 49 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Der Entwickler und Publisher Paradox Interactive hat auf seiner Homepage den diesjährigen Holiday-Sale mit zahlreichen Angeboten gestartet. Die Auswahl umfasst diverse Strategie- und Rollenspiele, darunter Steel Division - Normandy 44 (Testnote: 7.5), Tyranny (Testnote: 8.0), Europa Universalis 4 (Testnote: 8.5), Pillars of Eternity (Testnote: 8.5), Age of Wonders 3 (Testnote: 8.5), Magicka 2 (Testnote: 8.0), Cities - Skylines (Testnote: 7.0) und mehr. Nachfolgend einige Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
- A Game of Dwarves für 2,50 statt 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Age of Wonders 3 für 7,50 statt 29,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Ancient Space für 5,00 statt 19,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Cities in Motion 2 für 5,00 statt 19,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Cities - Skylines für 7,00 statt 27,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Crusader Kings 2 für 10,00 statt 39,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Europa Universalis 4 für 10,00 statt 39,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Impire für 5,00 statt 19,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- King Arthur Collection für 5,00 statt 19,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Knights of Pen and Paper 2 für 2,00 statt 7,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Leviathan - Warships für 2,50 statt 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Magicka 2: Deluxe Edition für 6,00 statt 23,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Majesty 2 Collection für 2,50 statt 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- March of the Eagles für 5,00 statt 19,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition für 16,79 statt 27,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Steel Division - Normandy 44 für 19,99 statt 45,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Stellaris für 16,00 statt 39,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Teleglitch: Die More Edition für 3,25 statt 12,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Showdown Effect für 2,50 statt 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tyranny für 16,80 statt 41,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Victoria 2 für 5,00 statt 19,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Warlock 2 - The Exiled für 5,00 statt 19,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen