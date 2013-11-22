Xbox Live Deals with Gold mit Elite Dangerous, Injustice 2 und mehr

XOne

Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb hat auf seinem Major-Nelson-Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche veröffentlicht. Gold-Mitglieder können bis zum 25. Dezember unter anderem Elite - Dangerous (Testnote: 7.0), Injustice 2 (Testnote: 8.5) und Slain - Back from Hell für die Xbox One, sowie Street Fighter 4 und verschiedene Transformers-Spiele für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Nachfolgend das komplette Angebot im Überblick:

Xbox One:

Xbox 360: