Xbox Live Deals with Gold mit Elite Dangerous, Injustice 2 und mehr

Denis Michel
19. Dezember 2017 - 11:45 — vor 5 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb hat auf seinem Major-Nelson-Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche veröffentlicht. Gold-Mitglieder können bis zum 25. Dezember unter anderem Elite - Dangerous (Testnote: 7.0), Injustice 2 (Testnote: 8.5) und Slain - Back from Hell für die Xbox One, sowie Street Fighter 4 und verschiedene Transformers-Spiele für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Nachfolgend das komplette Angebot im Überblick:
Xbox One:
- Anima - Gate of Memories für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Bedlam - The Game By Christopher Brookmyre für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Bleed für 6,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition für 2,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Demon’s Crystals für 1,65 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Elite - Dangerous für 10,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Elite - Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Elite - Dangerous: Horizons Season Pass für 14,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Hue für 3,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Injustice 2: Deluxe Edition für 45,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Injustice 2: Ultimate Edition für 55,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Injustice 2 für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Layers of Fear für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Rock ‘N Racing Bundle für 6,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Shadow Warrior für 9,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Shred It! für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Slain - Back from Hell für 4,95 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Sword Coast Legends für 4,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Coma - Recut für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Legend of Korra für 3,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Transformers - Devastation für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Transformers - Untergang von Cybertron für 10,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Transformers - Rise of the Dark Spark für 14,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Valley für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Van Helsing Double Pack für 17,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Zenith für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Zombie Vikings für 8,39 Euro (30 Prozent)
Xbox 360:
Ziemlich lauwarm. Ich hoffe noch auf größere Christmas Sales in den kommenden Tagen.
Dankeschön
Danke für die Auflistung :-)
Danke für die neue Liste. ;)
