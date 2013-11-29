Playstation Store: Wochenendangebote für die PS4

Sony hat neue Wochenendangebote für die PS4 im Playstation Store veröffentlicht. Unter anderem wurden hier bis Montag, den 18. Dezember Titel, wie Injustice 2 (Testnote: 8.5), L.A. Noire (Testnote: 7.0), Project Cars 2 (Testnote: 9.0) und The Evil Within 2 (Testnote: 8.5) im Preis reduziert. Darüber hinaus könnt ihr aktuell das Jahresabonnement für Playstation Plus 25 Prozent günstiger erwerben. Nachfolgend alle Wochenendrabatte im Überblick:

Wer es noch nicht mitbekommen hat: auf den Konsolen kann Injustice 2 seit Donnerstag und bis Montag, den 18. Dezember, kostenfrei gespielt werden. Ihr könnt den Client im Playstation Store (rund 27 GB) und Xbox Game Store (etwa 30 GB) herunterladen und sowohl sämtliche Multiplayer-Modi, als auch die ersten drei Kapitel der Story-Kampagne ausprobieren. Das Spiel ist zudem für das Gratiswochenende für beide Konsolen um die Hälfte im Preis reduziert.

Thomas Barth 21 Motivator - 28280 - 16. Dezember 2017 - 17:52 #

Wo wir gerade bei Schnäppchen sind: Das Hitman Weihnachtspack ist gerade kostenlos im PSN und bei Xbox Live, beinhaltet drei Storymissionen, 20 Eskalationsmissionen und der Fortschritt ist in die Vollversion übertragbar.

Pro4you 19 Megatalent - 13176 - 16. Dezember 2017 - 18:55 #

Danke für den Hinweis

euph 24 Trolljäger - P - 48728 - 16. Dezember 2017 - 22:16 #

Danke.

vgamer85 16 Übertalent - P - 4366 - 16. Dezember 2017 - 18:28 #

The Elder Scrolls 5 Skyrim - SE gab es letztens auch bei der Xbox One für 20 Euro, hab jedoch zu Mass Effect Andromeda gegriffen, ebenfalls 20 Euro :-) Auf der PS4 zwar schon durchgespielt, aber wegen dem Gamescore nochmal geholt. Danke für die Auflistung.

Pro4you 19 Megatalent - 13176 - 16. Dezember 2017 - 18:55 #

Skyrim 5 gabs erst letztens bei saturn für 16,99 Online. Hatte mich aber für die Falout 4 GOTY für 16,99 entschieden

