Playstation Store: Wochenendangebote für die PS4

16. Dezember 2017 - 14:28 — vor 9 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Sony hat neue Wochenendangebote für die PS4 im Playstation Store veröffentlicht. Unter anderem wurden hier bis Montag, den 18. Dezember Titel, wie Injustice 2 (Testnote: 8.5), L.A. Noire (Testnote: 7.0), Project Cars 2 (Testnote: 9.0) und The Evil Within 2 (Testnote: 8.5) im Preis reduziert. Darüber hinaus könnt ihr aktuell das Jahresabonnement für Playstation Plus 25 Prozent günstiger erwerben. Nachfolgend alle Wochenendrabatte im Überblick:
- Injustice 2 für 34,99 statt 69,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Injustice 2: Ultimate Edition für 54,99 statt 109,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- L. A. Noire für 29,99 statt 39,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 für 39,99 statt 59,99 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2: Deluxe Edition für 49,99 statt 74,99 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Project Cars 2 für 34,99 statt 69,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Project Cars 2: Deluxe Edition für 49,99 statt 99,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Sonic Forces: Digital Bonus Edition für 26,99 statt 39,99 Euro (32 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls 5 - Skyrim: Special Edition für 21,99 statt 59,99 Euro (63 Prozent)
- The Evil Within 2 für 24,99 statt 69,99 Euro (64 Prozent)
- The Sims 4 für 34,99 statt 49,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- The Sims 4 Bundle für 34,99 statt 49,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- The Sims 4: Großstadtleben für 26,99 statt 39,99 Euro (32 Prozent)
- The Sims 4: Deluxe Party Edition für 39,99 statt 59,99 Euro (33 Prozent)
- The Sims 4: Vampires für 13,99 statt 19,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- The Sims 4: Vintage Glamour-Accessoires für 6,99 statt 9,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- WWE 2K18 für 34,99 statt 69,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- WWE 2K18: Digital Deluxe Edition für 49,99 statt 99,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- WWE 2K18: Season Pass für 19,99 statt 29,99 Euro (33 Prozent)
Wer es noch nicht mitbekommen hat: auf den Konsolen kann Injustice 2 seit Donnerstag und bis Montag, den 18. Dezember, kostenfrei gespielt werden. Ihr könnt den Client im Playstation Store (rund 27 GB) und Xbox Game Store (etwa 30 GB) herunterladen und sowohl sämtliche Multiplayer-Modi, als auch die ersten drei Kapitel der Story-Kampagne ausprobieren. Das Spiel ist zudem für das Gratiswochenende für beide Konsolen um die Hälfte im Preis reduziert.
Wo wir gerade bei Schnäppchen sind: Das Hitman Weihnachtspack ist gerade kostenlos im PSN und bei Xbox Live, beinhaltet drei Storymissionen, 20 Eskalationsmissionen und der Fortschritt ist in die Vollversion übertragbar.
The Elder Scrolls 5 Skyrim - SE gab es letztens auch bei der Xbox One für 20 Euro, hab jedoch zu Mass Effect Andromeda gegriffen, ebenfalls 20 Euro :-) Auf der PS4 zwar schon durchgespielt, aber wegen dem Gamescore nochmal geholt. Danke für die Auflistung.
Skyrim 5 gabs erst letztens bei saturn für 16,99 Online. Hatte mich aber für die Falout 4 GOTY für 16,99 entschieden
