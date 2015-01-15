Steam: Gratisspielzeit für H1Z1 & Homefront - The Revolution + neue Deals

Denis Michel
15. Dezember 2017 - 14:18 — vor 4 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Neben dem Anfang der Woche angekündigten erweiterten Gratiswochenende für den Multiplayer-Shooter Killing Floor 2 könnt ihr auf Steam bis Sonntag, den 17. Dezember, um 22:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) auch den Ego-Shooter Homefront - The Revolution (Testnote: 7.0) kostenlos spielen. Außerdem wurde eine Gratiswoche für das Early-Access-Survival-Spiel H1Z1 gestartet. Beide Spiele können zudem derzeit zu reduzierten Preisen erworben werden.
Darüber hinaus gibt es aktuell diverse Star-Wars-Spiele, sowie andere Titel, wie etwa The Talos Principle VR, Die Säulen der Erde, Kerbal Space Program und Tacoma günstiger zu erwerben. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
- Day of Infamy für 4,99 statt 19,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Die Säulen der Erde für 14,99 statt 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Dungeon Warfare für 4,99 statt 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- H1Z1 (Early Access) für 4,99 statt 19,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Homefront - The Revolution für 7,49 statt 29,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Jedi Knight Bundle für 7,36 statt 38,96 (75 Prozent)
- Kerbal Space Program für 19,99 statt 39,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Running with Rifles für 5,99 statt 14,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- SW Classic Collection für 20,98 statt 71,92 Euro (71 Prozent)
- SW - Empire at War: Gold Pack für 6,79 statt 19,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- SW - Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords für 3,39 statt 9,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- SW - The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition für 6,79 statt 19,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Tacoma für 9,99 statt 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Talos Principle VR für 18,49 statt 36,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Ultimate Chicken Horse für 8,99 statt 14,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
