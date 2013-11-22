Xbox Live: Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche

XOne

Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb hat die Deals with Gold für die laufende Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 18. Dezember 2017 können die Gold-Mitglieder unter anderem The Surge (Testnote: 8.0) und Styx - Master of Shadows für die Xbox One sowie Bound by Flame (Testnote: 7.0) und Remember Me (Testnote. 8.0) für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Die Spotlight-Angebote für die Xbox One umfassen diesmal unter anderem Iron Wings, das Starter-Pack für Hawken und mehr. Nachfolgend alle Deals im Überblick:

Xbox One - Deals with Gold:

Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:

Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold: