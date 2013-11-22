Xbox Live: Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche

Denis Michel
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb hat die Deals with Gold für die laufende Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 18. Dezember 2017 können die Gold-Mitglieder unter anderem The Surge (Testnote: 8.0) und Styx - Master of Shadows für die Xbox One sowie Bound by Flame (Testnote: 7.0) und Remember Me (Testnote. 8.0) für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Die Spotlight-Angebote für die Xbox One umfassen diesmal unter anderem Iron Wings, das Starter-Pack für Hawken und mehr. Nachfolgend alle Deals im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- 2Dark für 9,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- 6180 the Moon für 2,67 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Bridge Constructor Stunts für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Bridge Constructor für 3,30 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Caveman Warriors für 10,04 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Dex für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Ethan - Meteor Hunter für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Flatout 4 - Total Insanity für 24,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 für 10,04 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection für 6,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Nascar Heat 2 für 34,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Poi für 13,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Refunct für 1,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Styx - Master of Shadows + Styx - Shards of Darkness für 15,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Styx - Shards of Darkness für 12,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Surge für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
Danke für die neue Liste. ;)
Styx - Shards of Darkness für die 10 Pfund tüte ich vielleicht ein. Mochte schon den Vorgänger sehr. Mal sehen ob MS gegen Ende des Jahres nochmal ordentliche Countdown-Deals raushaut.
Zu schade das Remember Me nicht abwärtskompatibel ist, dass würde ich mir glatt noch holen.
Danke
