Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Steel Division, Offworld, Outlast 2 und mehr

Denis Michel
16. November 2017 - 0:02 — vor 2 Tagen zuletzt aktualisiert
Bei Steam gibt es diese Woche im Zuge der Midweek-Madness-Aktion das Echtzeitstrategiespiel Steel Division - Normandy 44 (Testnote: 7.5) und die Weltraumwirtschaftssimulation Offworld Trading Company (User-Artikel) günstiger zu erwerben. Darüber hinaus sind aktuell noch weitere Titel, wie Pillars of Eternity (Testnote: 8.5), Sins of a Solar Empire - Rebellion, Beat Cop, Outlast 2 (Testnote: 7.5) und Skydrift günstiger zu haben. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (die komplette Liste mit den Rabatten findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):
- 8-Bit Invaders! für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- A Story About My Uncle für 2,59 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Beat Cop für 5,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Broforce für 3,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Chronicon (Early Access) für 7,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Deadpool für 8,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Hero of the Kingdom Collection für 6,24 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Lords of Xulima: Deluxe Edition für 11,59 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Miscreated (Early Access) für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Outlast 2 für 13,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition für 16,79 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Sins of a Solar Empire - Rebellion: Ultimate Edition für 12,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Skydrift für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Sniper - Ghost Warrior 3: Season Pass Edition für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Teleglitch: Die More Edition für 3,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Novelist für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- This War of Mine für 3,79 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Transport Fever für 21,43 Euro (33 Prozent)
Pillars of Eternity wäre schon nice. Danke :-)
Ich mag Broforce. Vor allem, wie sich das Spiel selbst auf Schippe nimmt. ;-) Überall explodiert etwas und der ganze Bildschirm ist mit Lichteffekten gefüllt. Zusätzlich darf man noch das Spiel mit mehreren Personen an einem Platz genießen.
Jap , Broforce ist wirklich ein genialer Titel. Für den Kurs jedem der auf überdrehte Sidescroller-Shooter steht zu empfehlen. Viel zu lachen und im MP-Coop wie auch solo äußerst spaßig.
Boah, der Hinweis, dasses auch solo äußerst spaßig ist, hat mich jetzt dazu verleitet es zu kaufen.
Danke, danke, danke... echt, vielen Dank! ;)
Wer Deadpool noch nicht hat, sollte heute zuschlagen. Das Spiel verschwindet 19 Uhr von Steam.
