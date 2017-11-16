Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Steel Division, Offworld, Outlast 2 und mehr

Bild von Denis Michel
Denis Michel 159480 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenTop-News-Meister: Hat mindestens 500 Top-News geschriebenSilber-Jäger: Hat Stufe 10 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtSilber-Reporter: Hat Stufe 10 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtBronze-Jäger: Hat Stufe 5 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtBronze-Archivar: Hat Stufe 5 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtLoyalist: Ist seit mindestens einem Jahr bei GG.de dabeiBronze-Reporter: Hat Stufe 6 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtDiskutierer: Hat 1000 EXP durch Comments erhalten

16. November 2017 - 0:02 — vor 2 Tagen zuletzt aktualisiert

Bei Steam gibt es diese Woche im Zuge der Midweek-Madness-Aktion das Echtzeitstrategiespiel Steel Division - Normandy 44 (Testnote: 7.5) und die Weltraumwirtschaftssimulation Offworld Trading Company (User-Artikel) günstiger zu erwerben. Darüber hinaus sind aktuell noch weitere Titel, wie Pillars of Eternity (Testnote: 8.5), Sins of a Solar Empire - Rebellion, Beat Cop, Outlast 2 (Testnote: 7.5) und Skydrift günstiger zu haben. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (die komplette Liste mit den Rabatten findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):

22 Kudos
vgamer85 15 Kenner - 3316 - 16. November 2017 - 6:47 #

Pillars of Eternity wäre schon nice. Danke :-)

hex00 06 Bewerter - 97 - 16. November 2017 - 7:32 #

Ich mag Broforce. Vor allem, wie sich das Spiel selbst auf Schippe nimmt. ;-) Überall explodiert etwas und der ganze Bildschirm ist mit Lichteffekten gefüllt. Zusätzlich darf man noch das Spiel mit mehreren Personen an einem Platz genießen.

Goremageddon 13 Koop-Gamer - P - 1497 - 16. November 2017 - 10:16 #

Jap , Broforce ist wirklich ein genialer Titel. Für den Kurs jedem der auf überdrehte Sidescroller-Shooter steht zu empfehlen. Viel zu lachen und im MP-Coop wie auch solo äußerst spaßig.

ADbar 15 Kenner - P - 3798 - 16. November 2017 - 20:31 #

Boah, der Hinweis, dasses auch solo äußerst spaßig ist, hat mich jetzt dazu verleitet es zu kaufen.
Danke, danke, danke... echt, vielen Dank! ;)

Jonas -ZG- 18 Doppel-Voter - P - 11338 - 16. November 2017 - 9:43 #

Wer Deadpool noch nicht hat, sollte heute zuschlagen. Das Spiel verschwindet 19 Uhr von Steam.

Kommentar hinzufügen

Neuen Kommentar abgeben
(Antworten auf andere Comments bitte per "Antwort"-Knopf.)
GamersGlobal Logo Das Spielemagazin für Erwachsene
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedinungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten WiiU-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleNo Mans Sky TestGamescom Messe-ReportTokyo Game ShowJörg Langer in Tokio (Video-Reportage)Ein Tag auf der Tokyo Game Show (Video-Reportage)Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daRon Gilbert (Interview)Gears of War 4 TestGuide: Assassin's Creed OriginsIch adblocke, weil es geht haltBPjM: Im Sinne des JugendschutzesDie Kickstarter-VerheißungGuide zu Mad MaxLösung zu Pillars of EternityThe Witcher 3 (Guide)Lösung zu Deponia DoomsdayGuide zu Fallout 4Total War – Warhammer im TestDoom im TestCivilization 6 TestGuide Watch Dogs 2 Landwirtschaftssimulator 2017 - Test-VideoUncharted 4 im TestDark Souls 3 im TestDishonored 2 TestFar Cry Primal im TestTest: Assassin's Creed OriginsFallout 4 im TestDay of the Tentacle Remastered im TestYakuza 0 Let's PlayResident Evil 7 WalkthroughXcom 2 im TestResident Evil 7 im TestStar Wars Battlefront im TestVR-Spiele-Highlights für HTC Vive (Video)VR-Vergleich: PlayStation VRHTC Vive & Oculus Rift (Report)Der Free-to-play-Nepp (Meinung)Die Zwerge (Die Viertelstunde)Nintendo Classic Mini NES im TestPS4 Pro: 4X, HDR & Co im VergleichsvideoPSVR mit PS4 Pro (Video)Die besten Skyrim-ModsGDC (Games Developers Conference)Nintendo SwitchLegend of Zelda: Breath of the WildGuide: Horizon Zero DawnTest: Mass Effect AndromedaGuide: Mass Effect AndromedaYakuza Zero LetsplayDie besten Oculus-Rift-VR-SpieleMittelerde: Schatten des Krieges TestGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsTokio bei Tag (Video-Doku)Tokio bei Nacht (Video-Doku)Xbox One X ausgepackt (Unboxing)Guide Assassin's Creed OriginsThe Elder Scrolls Serie bis Skyrim