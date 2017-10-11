Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Age of Wonders, Ride, The Surge und mehr

Bei Steam gibt es diese Woche im Rahmen der Midweek-Madness-Action wieder neue Rabatte im Store. Neben einem Age-of-Wonders-Franchise-Sale, bei dem ihr beispielsweise Age of Wonders 3 (Testnote: 8.5) günstiger bekommt, wurden unter anderem noch The Sexy Brutale, Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime, The Silver Case und The Surge (Testnote: 8.0) im Preis gesenkt. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink):