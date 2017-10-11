Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Age of Wonders, Ride, The Surge und mehr

Denis Michel
11. Oktober 2017 - 0:02
Bei Steam gibt es diese Woche im Rahmen der Midweek-Madness-Action wieder neue Rabatte im Store. Neben einem Age-of-Wonders-Franchise-Sale, bei dem ihr beispielsweise Age of Wonders 3 (Testnote: 8.5) günstiger bekommt, wurden unter anderem noch The Sexy Brutale, Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime, The Silver Case und The Surge (Testnote: 8.0) im Preis gesenkt. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink):
- Age of Wonders 3 Collection für 16,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Dream Daddy - A Dad Dating Simulator für 9,99 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Immortal Redneck für 13,36 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Kitfox Games Bundle für 14,85 Euro (63 Prozent)
- Life is Feudal - Forest Village für 17,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime für 6,74 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Of Kings And Men (Early Access) für 12,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Renowned Explorers - International Society für 6,59 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Ride für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Bridge für 2,19 Euro (78 Prozent)
- The New Adventure Company Hits Collection für 17,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- The Sexy Brutale für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Silver Case für 9,79 Euro (51 Prozent)
- The Surge für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Trinelogy für 7,47 Euro (86 Prozent)
