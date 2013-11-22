Xbox Live: Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekannt

Denis Michel
154065 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
10. Oktober 2017 - 23:00
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“ gab auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für die laufende Woche bekannt. Bis zum 16. Oktober können Goldmitglieder unter anderem Deus Ex - Mankind Divided (Testnote: 8.5), Life is Strange (Testnote: 8.0) und die „Enhanced Edition“ von Divinity - Original Sin (Testnote: 9.0) für die Xbox One günstiger erwerben. Als einziges Spotlight-Angebot (für Gold- und Silbermitglieder) wurde bisher Infinite Minigolf hinzugefügt. Xbox-360-Deals wurden bisher nicht veröffentlicht, sollen aber zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt folgen. Nachfolgend das bisherige Angebot im Überblick:
- Blood Bowl 2 für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Dangerous Golf für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Deus Ex - Mankind Divided: Digital Deluxe Edition für 25,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Deus Ex - Mankind Divided: Season Pass für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Deus Ex - Mankind Divided für 17,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Divinity - Original Sin: Enhanced Edition für 13,20 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Ginger - Beyond the Crystal für 6,60 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Hunter’s Legacy für 3,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Life is Strange: Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 für 10,04 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection für 6,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Monopoly Plus für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- MXGP 2 für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- OlliOlli 2 - Welcome to Olliwood: XL Edition für 3,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut für 2,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Surf World Series für 10,04 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Thief für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tour de France 2017 für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Trackmania Turbo für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- UNO für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- X-Morph - Defense für 13,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Infinite Minigolf (Spotlight) für 10,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen