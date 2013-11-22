Xbox Live: Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekannt

XOne

Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“ gab auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für die laufende Woche bekannt. Bis zum 16. Oktober können Goldmitglieder unter anderem Deus Ex - Mankind Divided (Testnote: 8.5), Life is Strange (Testnote: 8.0) und die „Enhanced Edition“ von Divinity - Original Sin (Testnote: 9.0) für die Xbox One günstiger erwerben. Als einziges Spotlight-Angebot (für Gold- und Silbermitglieder) wurde bisher Infinite Minigolf hinzugefügt. Xbox-360-Deals wurden bisher nicht veröffentlicht, sollen aber zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt folgen. Nachfolgend das bisherige Angebot im Überblick: