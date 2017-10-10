GOG-Weekly-Sale mit 2K Games, Paradox und Rebellion

Denis Michel
10. Oktober 2017 - 2:08 — vor 4 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Auf GOG.com wurden diese Woche diverse DRM-freie Titel aus den Portfolios von 2K Games, Paradox und Rebellion reduziert. Unter anderem wurden hier Railroad Tycoon 3, Civilization 4, Evil Genius (User-Artikel), Battlezone 98 Redux und die King Arthur Collection im Preis gesenkt. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das ganze Angebot findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
- Battlezone 98 Redux für 6,69 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Cities in Motion Collection für 10,59 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Civilization 4: The Complete Edition für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Europa Universalis 3 Complete für 3,19 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Evil Genius für 2,89 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Freedom Force vs. the 3rd Reich für 1,29 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Ground Control Anthology für 1,69 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Judge Dredd - Dredd vs Death für 1,59 Euro (69 Prozent)
- King Arthur Collection für 4,29 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Railroad Tycoon 3 für 2,19 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Victoria Complete für 2,19 Euro (74 Prozent)
- X-Com - UFO Defense für 1,29 Euro (75 Prozent)
