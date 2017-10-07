Humble Store: Kalypso-Wochenende mit zahlreichen Angeboten

Denis Michel
153611 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
7. Oktober 2017 - 2:50 — vor 2 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Humble hat in Zusammenarbeit mit Kalypso Media ein Weekend-Sale mit diverse Spielen aus dem Portfolio des Publishers gestartet. Im Preis gesenkt wurden unter anderem die „Complete Edition“ von Tropico 5 (Testnote: 8.0), Vikings - Wolves of Midgard, Dungeons 2, sowie die „Gold Editions“ von Disciples 3 und Rise of Venice (Testnote: 7.5). Die Rabatte reichen bis 80 Prozent. Bei den Spielen handelt es sich um die Steam-Versionen. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (das Gesamtangebot findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):
- Airline Tycoon 2: Gold Edition für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Anna - Extended Edition für 1,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Blood Knights für 1,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Crookz - The Big Heist für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Dark für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Disciples 3: Gold Edition für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Dungeons 2 für 5,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Grand Ages - Medieval für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Omerta - City of Gangsters: Gold Edition für 5,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Port Royale 3: Gold Edition + Patrician 4: Gold Edition für 5,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Project Highrise für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Rezrog für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rise of Venice: Gold Edition für 5,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Sudden Strike 4 für 37,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- The Dark Eye - Demonicon für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- The Metronomicon für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Tropico 5: Complete Edition für 7,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Urban Empire für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard für 13,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Wings! Remastered Edition für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
