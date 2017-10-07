Steam-Weekend: Call-of-Duty-Franchise, Iceberg-Interactive-Sale & mehr

Steam bietet an diesem Wochenende Rabatte auf das komplette Call-of-Duty-Franchise und das gesamte Portfolio des Publishers Iceberg Interactive. Darüber hinaus wurden noch weitere Titel im Preis gesenkt, darunter Stories Untold, Enter the Gungeon (Testnote: 7.0), War for the Overworld, Headlander (Testnote: 7.5), Rogue Wizards und mehr. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):