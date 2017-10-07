Steam-Weekend: Call-of-Duty-Franchise, Iceberg-Interactive-Sale & mehr

Denis Michel
7. Oktober 2017 - 2:02
Steam bietet an diesem Wochenende Rabatte auf das komplette Call-of-Duty-Franchise und das gesamte Portfolio des Publishers Iceberg Interactive. Darüber hinaus wurden noch weitere Titel im Preis gesenkt, darunter Stories Untold, Enter the Gungeon (Testnote: 7.0), War for the Overworld, Headlander (Testnote: 7.5), Rogue Wizards und mehr. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- Call of Duty - Advanced Warfare: Gold Edition für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty Ghosts für 40,19 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Modern Warfare 3 für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Conarium für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Crazy Machines 3 für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Dark Fall - Lost Souls für 2,59 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Darkness Within 2 - The Dark Lineage für 1,79 Euro (82 Prozent)
- Enter the Gungeon für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Headlander für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Iceberg Interactive - Cool as Ice Bundle für 13,94 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Majesty Gold HD für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Quest for Glory 1-5 für 6,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Rogue Wizards für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Sim Airport (Early Access) für 16,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Stardrive 2: Digital Deluxe Edition für 6,39 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Stories Untold (Tagesangebot) für 3,39 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Tiny Troopers für 0,74 Euro (85 Prozent)
- War for the Overworld für 8,39 Euro (70 Prozent)
