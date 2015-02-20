Playstation Store: „Nur auf Playstation“-Sale mit Rabatten bis 85%

Denis Michel
5. Oktober 2017 - 0:15 — vor 53 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Sony hat im PSN-Store den „Nur auf Playstation“-Sale gestartet, bei dem diverse Titel für PS4, PS3 und PS-Vita reduziert wurden. Unter anderem wurden hier Spiele, wie Bloodborne (Testnote: 9.0), Horizon - Zero Dawn (Testnote: 8.5), Uncharted 4 - A Thief’s End (Testnote: 9.5), Nioh (Testnote: 8.0) und die Wipeout Omega Collection im Preis gesenkt. Als „Angebot der Woche“ ist die Special Edition von F1 2017 günstiger zu haben. Die Rabatte reichen teilweise bis 85 Prozent, wobei PS-Plus-Abonnenten bei manchen Titeln noch zusätzlich sparen können (entsprechende Titel sind hier mit einem Sternchen gekennzeichnet). Nachfolgend einige Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
PS4-Angebote:
- Bloodborne: GotY für 24,99 Euro (44 Prozent)
- F1 2017: Special Edition für 44,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
- God of War 3: Remastered für 12,99 Euro (62 Prozent)
- Horizon - Zero Dawn für 34,99 Euro (41 Prozent)*
- Nioh für 24,99 Euro (58 Prozent)
- The Last of Us: Remastered für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)*
- The Order - 1886 für 14,99 Euro (62 Prozent)*
- Uncharted 4 - A Thief's End: Digital Edition für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Until Dawn für 14,99 Euro (57 Prozent)
- Wipeout Omega Collection für 19,99 Euro (42 Prozent)*
Digitale Rabatte:
- Anoxemia für 3,99 Euro (50 Prozent)*
- Dead Synchronicity - Tomorrow Comes Today für 6,59 Euro (67 Prozent)*
- Giana Sisters - Twisted Dreams: Director’s Cut für 3,99 Euro (73 Prozent)
- Infinite Minigolf für 11,25 Euro (24 Prozent)
- NBA Playgrounds für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)*
- One Upon Light für 2,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Oxenfree für 6,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Terraria: Playstation 4 Edition für 4,99 Euro (73 Prozent)
- Warhammer Quest für 15,99 Euro (60 Prozent)*
- Zenith für 6,59 Euro (67 Prozent)*
PS3-Angebote:
- Beyond - Two Souls für 5,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- God of War - Ascension: Ultimate Edition für 8,99 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Gran Turismo 6 für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Ico & Shadow of the Colossus Classics HD für 5,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Infamous Collection für 9,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Motorstorm - Apocalypse für 4,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Rain für 3,99 Euro (69 Prozent)
- Resistance 2 für 4,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Tekken 5 - Dark Resurrection Online für 2,99 Euro (85 Prozent)
- The Last of Us: GotY für 11,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
PS-Vita-Angebote:
- Dead Nation für 1,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- God of War Collection für 7,99 Euro (68 Prozent)
- Gravity Rush für 5,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Killzone - Mercenary für 6,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Ratchet & Clank Trilogy für 9,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Soul Sacrifice für 6,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- The Jak and Daxter Trilogy für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Sly Trilogy für 9,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Uncharted - Golden Abyss für 6,99 Euro (72 Prozent)
- Wipeout 2048 für 4,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
