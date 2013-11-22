Xbox Live: Deals with Gold und neue Spotlight-Angebote

Denis Michel
4. Oktober 2017 - 4:42
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb gab auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold und die Spotlight-Angebote für die laufende Woche bekannt. Bis zum 9. Oktober 2017 könnt ihr unter anderem Dragon Age - Inquisition (Testnote: 9.5) und Hitman (Testnote: 9.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Bioshock Infinite (Testnote: 9.0) und Batman - Arkham City (Testnote: 9.5) für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Für beide Plattformen wurden zudem diverse Lego-Spiele im Preis reduziert. Nachfolgend alle Angebote im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- Absolute Drift: Zen Edition für 8,03 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Agents of Mayhem für 52,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Bioshock - The Collection für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Borderlands - The Handsome Collection für 19,80 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Child Of Light für 4,50 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Claire: Extended Cut für 3,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Demon’s Crystal für 1,65 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Dirt Rally für 17,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dragon Age - Inquisition: DLC Bundle für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Dragon Age - Inquisition: GotY für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 15: Digital: Premium Edition für 37,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 15 für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Furi für 12,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition für 3,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Hitman: Summer Bonus Episode für 4,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Hitman für 24,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack für 12,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Overcooked für 5,28 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Rayman Legends für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Super Cloudbuilt für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Tower of Guns für 3,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Valiant Hearts - The Great War für 4,50 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Zenith für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
- Batman - Arkham Knight: Premium Edition für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Injustice 2: Deluxe Edition für 53,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Injustice 2: Ultimate Edition für 65,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Lego City Undercover für 30,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lego Jurassic World für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Lego Marvel’s Avengers für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Lego Marvel’s Avengers: Deluxe Edition für 24,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Lego Marvel’s Avengers: Season Pass für 4,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Lego Star Wars - Das Erwachen der Macht für 12,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Lego Star Wars - Das Erwachen der Macht: Deluxe Edition für 15,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Lego Star Wars - Das Erwachen der Macht: Season Pass für 2,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Lego The Hobbit für 8,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Lego Worlds für 20,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Mad Max für 17,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Mittelerde - Mordors Schatten: GotY für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Mittelerde - Mordors Schatten: Season Pass für 10,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Mortal Kombat X XL Pack für 10,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Mortal Kombat X: Kombat Pack für 4,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Mortal Kombat X: Kombat Pack 2 für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Lego Movie Videogame für 14,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
- Alien Breed 2 - Assault für 1,19 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Alien Breed 3 - Descent für 1,19 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Alien Breed Episode 1 für 1,19 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Bioshock 2 für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Bioshock Infinite: Season Pass für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Bioshock Infinite für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Borderlands 2: Season Pass für 8,54 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Borderlands 2 für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Borderlands für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Borderlands - The Pre-Sequel für 5,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15: IT Runner für 5,35 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15: JCB für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15: Lamborghini Nitro 120 für 0,66 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15: New Holland für 4,68 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15: Niva für 1,33 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15: Official Expansion (Silver) für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15 für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution für 8,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Spec Ops - The Line für 5,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Worms 2 - Armageddon für 1,19 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Xcom: Enemy Within für 7,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Spotlight-Angebot:
- Batman - Arkham Asylum für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Batman - Arkham City für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Injustice - Götter unter uns für 11,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Lego Batman für 6,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Lego Batman 2 - DC Super Heroes für 6,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Lego Batman 3 - Jenseits von Gotham für 25,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Lego Harry Potter - Years 1-4 für 6,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Lego Harry Potter - Years 5-7 für 6,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Lego Jurassic World für 11,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Lego Lord of the Rings für 6,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes DLC: Super Pack für 1,29 Euro (73 Prozent)
- Lego The Hobbit für 8,09 Euro (73 Prozent)
- Lord of the Rings - War in the North für 6,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Mittelerde - Mordors Schatten für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Lego Movie Videogame für 11,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
