Humble-Best-for-Less-Sale mit Thimbleweed Park, Wasteland 2 und mehr

3. Oktober 2017 - 0:32 — vor 2 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Humble hat zum Wochenbeginn den Best-for-Less-Sale in seinem Store gestartet, bei dem ihr unter anderem Thimbleweed Park (Testnote: 9.0), Wasteland 2 (Testnote: 8.5), Kerbal Space Program, Audiosurf 2 und Torment - Tides of Numenera (Testnote: 8.0) zu teilweise bis zu 75 Prozent reduzierten Preisen bekommt. Hier alle Angebote und Preise im Überblick:
- Audiosurf 2 für 4,28 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Audiosurf für 2,12 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 für 16,99 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Homesick für 7,79 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Kerbal Space Program für 23,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition für 6,79 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Stable Orbit für 10,04 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Stranger of Sword City für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- The Red Solstice für 5,09 Euro (70 Prozent)
- The Wild Eight (Early Access) für 16,99 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Thimbleweed Park für 11,38 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Torment - Tides of Numenera für 31,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Torment- Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition für 62,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Torment - Tides of Numenera: Legacy Edition für 45,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Warlords Battlecry 3 für 3,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Wasteland 2: Directors Cut - Classic Edition für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut - Digital Deluxe Edition für 13,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
