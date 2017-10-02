GOG Weekly Sale „Disney Completion“ mit Rabatten bis 77 Prozent

Denis Michel
2. Oktober 2017 - 22:35 — vor 2 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Im GOG-Store könnt ihr diese Woche im Zuge des Weekly-Sales verschiedene Titel aus dem Portfolio von Disney erwerben. Angeboten werden unter anderem diverse Star-Wars-Spiele, einige Klassiker von Lucasfilm, sowie Disneys bekannteste Movie-Platformer. Die Rabatte für einzelne Titel bewegen sich zwischen 49 und 60 Prozent. Wenn ihr die Bundles komplett kauft, könnt ihr stellenweise bis zu 74 Prozent sparen. Nachfolgend alle Angebote im Überblick:
Star Wars: Blaster Bundle:
Star Wars: Saber Bundle:
- Star Wars - Battlefront 2 (Classic, 2005) für 3,39 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Empire at War: Gold Pack für 6,79 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight - Dark Forces 2 für 2,09 Euro (59 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords für 3,39 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Republic Commando für 3,39 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Starfighter für 2,09 Euro (59 Prozent)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight 2 - Jedi Outcast für 3,39 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy für 3,39 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Knights of the Old Republic für 3,39 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Rebel Assault 1+2 für 3,39 Euro (60 Prozent)
Classic Lucasfilm Adventures:
Disney Variety Bundle:
Iconic Movie Platformers Bundle:
Schöne Sachen, die ich zum größten Teil leider schon bei Steam habe. Wäre schön, wenn GoG das mal rüberzieht.
