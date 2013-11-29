Playstation Store Wochenendangebote: Dirt 4, Tekken 7, Hitman und mehr

Denis Michel
Playstation Store bietet zum Wochenende hin einige interessante Angebote für die PS4 an. Unter anderem wurden hier Dirt 4 (Testnote: 8.5), Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy (Testnote: 8.0), Ark - Survival Evolved, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20-jähriges Jubiläum (Testnote: 9.0), Tekken 7 (Testnote: 8.0), Hitman (Testnote: 9.0) und Yakuza Kiwami im Preis gesenkt. Die Rabatte bewegen sich dabei zwischen 15 und 85 Prozent. Hier die Preise im Überblick:
- Agents of Mayhem für 34,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Ark - Survival Evolved für 44,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Aven Colony für 19,99 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Batman - Arkham Knight für 12,99 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Batman - Arkham Knight: Premium Edition für 17,99 Euro (77 Prozent)
- Batman - The Enemy Within: Season Pass für 21,99 Euro (26 Prozent)
- Cities - Skylines: Playstation 4 Edition für 29,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy für 33,99 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Dirt 4 für 37,99 Euro (45 Prozent)
- Hitman für 21,99 Euro (63 Prozent)
- Just Cause 3 für 9,99 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Just Cause 3: XL Edition für 14,99 Euro (84 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17: Premium Edition für 29,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Mad Max für 12,99 Euro (81 Prozent)
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore für 4,99 Euro (83 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 für 15,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 3: Full Burst für 15,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm für 15,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy für 49,99 Euro (28 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy für 29,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- No Man’s Sky für 13,29 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration für 21,99 Euro (63 Prozent)
- Sniper Elite 4 für 24,99 Euro (64 Prozent)
- Sniper Elite 4: Digital Deluxe Edition für 39,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Street Fighter 5 für 14,99 Euro (62 Prozent)
- Street Fighter 5: 2017 Deluxe Edition für 39,99 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Sudden Strike 4 für 44,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Tales of Zestiria: Digital Standard Edition für 11,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Yakuza Kiwami für 24,99 Euro (28 Prozent)
Just Cause 3 lockt mal wieder. Hätte ich ja schon lange geholt, wenn die Performance auf Konsolen nicht so beschissen wäre. Auf der PS4 Pro solls deutlich besser sein, aber die Kauf ich mir wegen dem Mistspiel sicher nicht. Seltsamerweise solls ja mit den DLC noch mehr ruckeln als vorher. Naaaja, mal überlegen.
