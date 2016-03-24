Humble Store: Bandai Namco Weekend mit Dark Souls 3, Tekken 7 und mehr

Denis Michel
29. September 2017 - 2:25
Humble Store bietet an diesem Wochenende diverse Titel aus dem Portfolio von Bandai Namco zu reduzierten Preisen an. Bis zum kommenden Montag, den 2. Oktober könnt ihr unter anderem Titel, wie Dark Souls 3 (Testnote: 8.5), Little Nightmares (Testnote. 8.0), Get Even (Testnote: 7.0), Tales of Zestiria (Testnote: 7.5) und Tekken 7 (Testnote: 8.0) günstiger erwerben. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (das ganze Angebot findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
- Ace Combat - Assault Horizon: Enhanced Edition für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dark Souls 3 für 23,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Deadcore für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dragonball Xenoverse 2 für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Enslaved - Odyssey to the West: Premium Edition für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Get Even für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- God Eater 2 - Rage Burst für 16,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Impact Winter für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Little Nightmares für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 + Road to Boruto für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3: Gold Edition für 12,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Ridge Racer - Unbounded Bundle für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition DX + All You Can Eat für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tales of Zestiria für 12,49 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Tekken 7 für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
