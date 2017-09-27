Steam-Midweek-Madness: Assassin's-Creed-Franchise, Kalypso-Sale & mehr

Denis Michel
152103 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
27. September 2017 - 1:42 — vor 31 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Steams Midweek-Madness-Programm hält diese Woche wieder neue Angebote parat. Neben einem Assassin’s-Creed-Franchise-Sale mit Spielen wie Assassin's Creed 4 - Black Flag (Testnote: 8.0) und Assassin's Creed Unity (Testnote: 8.0) gibt es noch Rabatte auf diverse Titel aus dem Portfolio von Kalypso Media wie Tropico 5 (Testnote: 8.0), Sudden Strike 4 (Testnote: 6.5), Project Highrise und Vikings - Wolves of Midgard. Darüber hinaus wurden noch Titel wie Company of Heroes 2 (Testnote: 9.0), Deus Ex - Human Revolution: Director’s Cut (Testnote: 9.0) und Tomb Raider (Testnote: 9.0) im Preis gesenkt. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):
- Assassin's Creed 4 - Black Flag für 6,79 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Assassin's Creed Rogue für 6,79 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Assassin's Creed Unity für 10,19 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Company of Heroes 2: Master Collection für 13,60 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Das Schwarze Auge - Demonicon für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Deus Ex - Human Revolution: Director's Cut für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Dungeons Bundle für 8,92 Euro (88 Prozent)
- I am Setsuna für 23,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Merchants Chest Bundle für 13,41 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Out of the Park Baseball 18 für 12,57 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Project Highrise Bundle für 10,76 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Rocket League: GotY für 14,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Sudden Strike 4 für 33,49 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Tomb Raider: GotY für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection für 8,63 Euro (88 Prozent)
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard für 15,74 Euro (65 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen