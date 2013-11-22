Xbox Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote + Activision-Sale

Denis Michel

27. September 2017 - 0:12
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb gab auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold und die Spotlight-Angebote bekannt. Unter anderem könnt ihr diesmal Mass Effect - Andromeda (Testnote: 8.0) und Mafia 3 (Testnote: 7.5) für die Xbox One, sowie Legend of Kay und The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (Testnote: 8.0) für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Darüber hinaus wurde ein Sale von Activision gestartet, bei dem ihr diverse Titel aus dem Portfolio des Publishers zu reduzierten Preisen bekommt. Hier das ganze Angebot im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- Battle Worlds - Kronos für 4,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Die Zwerge für 8,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 3 VIP für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6 VIP für 4,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Grim Legends 2 - Song of the Dark Swan für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- I Am Bread für 6,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lock’s Quest für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Mafia 3: Deluxe Edition für 35,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Mafia 3: Season Pass für 17,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Mafia 3 für 23,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Mass Effect - Andromeda: Deluxe Edition für 40,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mass Effect - Andromeda für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Need for Speed: Deluxe Bundle für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Need for Speed: Deluxe Edition für 30,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Need for Speed für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Paladins: Realm Pack für 3,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Plants vs Zombies - Garden Warfare 2 für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Plants vs Zombies - Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition für 16,50 Euro (67 Prozent)
- This Is The Police für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Tokyo 42 für 13,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- WRC 5: eSports Edition für 10,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- WRC 6 - FIA World Rally Championship für 18,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
Xbox One - Publisher Sale:
- 10 Second Ninja X für 3,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Action Henk für 4,50 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Advanced Warfare: Digital Pro Edition für 33,00 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Advanced Warfare: Gold Edition für 28,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Black Ops 3: Zombies Chronicles Edition für 48,99 Euro (17 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Black Ops 3: Zombies Deluxe für 74,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Ghosts für 23,10 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition für 39,60 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Infinite Warfare: Digital Deluxe Edition für 55,00 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Infinite Warfare: Digital Legacy Edition für 45,00 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Infinite Warfare: Launch Edition für 28,00 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Infinite Warfare: Season Pass für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Modern Warfare Remastered für 29,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Chivalry - Medieval Warfare für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Chivalry - Medieval Warfare Ultimate Edition für 17,16 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Deadpool für 16,50 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition für 3,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Geometry Wars 3 - Dimensions Evolved für 4,95 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Hue für 4,50 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Human Fall Flat für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- King’s Quest - The Complete Collection für 15,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Manual Samuel für 3,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Marvel - Ultimate Alliance für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Marvel - Ultimate Alliance 2 für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Pumped BMX+ für 3,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Rocket League für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Aftershock für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Back to the Future Car Pack für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Batman v Superman: DoJ Car Pack für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Esper für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Hot Wheels Bone Shaker für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Hot Wheels Twin Mill 3 für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Marauder für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Masamune für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Proteus für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Triton für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Vulcan für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Serial Cleaner für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure für 3,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- The Flame in the Flood für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Legend of Korra für 4,95 Euro (67 Prozent)
- The Little Acre für 3,90 Euro (70 Prozent)
- The Swindle für 4,50 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 für 13,20 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Transformers - Devastation für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Transformers - Untergang von Cybertron für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Transformers - Rise of the Dark Spark für 17,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- White Night für 4,95 Euro (67 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
- Alien Rage für 2,87 Euro (80 Prozent)
- DAH! Path of the Furon für 2,99 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Deadfall Adventures für 4,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Dogfight 1942 für 1,89 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Enemy Front für 7,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Legend of Kay Anniversary für 4,49 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Painkiller Hell & Damnation für 2,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Red Faction - Armageddon für 4,49 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Sniper - Ghost Warrior 2: Gold für 2,87 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Sniper - Ghost Warrior für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 für 5,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Things on Wheels für 1,19 Euro (75 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Publisher Sale:
- Cabela’s Alaskan Adventures für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013 für 13,19 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Cabela’s Survival - SoK für 9,89 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Call of Duty 2 für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty 3 für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty 4 - Modern Warfare für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Advanced Warfare für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Black Ops für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Black Ops 2 für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Black Ops 2: Season Pass für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Black Ops 3 Bundle für 19,79 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Ghosts für 15,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Modern Warfare 2 für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Modern Warfare 3 für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - World at War für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Chivalry - Medieval Warfare für 4,94 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Deadpool für 13,19 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 für 9,89 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Transformers - Dark of the Moon für 12,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Transformers - Devastation für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Transformers - Untergang von Cybertron für 17,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Transformers - Rise of the Dark Spark für 14,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
