Humble Store: Very Positive Sale mit bis zu 80% Rabatt

Denis Michel
26. September 2017 - 1:00
Humble Store startet in die neue Woche mit dem Very-Positive-Sale, bei dem eine kleine Auswahl an Titeln teilweise um bis zu 80 Prozent im Preis reduziert wurde. Das Angebot umfasst unter anderem Yooka-Laylee (Testnote: 7.5), Sniper Elite 4 (Testnote: 7.5), Axiom Verge und die Homeworld Remastered Collection. Nachfolgend alle Rabatte im Überblick:
- Axiom Verge für 8,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Blackwake (Early Access) für 15,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Dream Daddy - A Dad Dating Simulator für 13,49 Euro (10 Prozent)
- For The King (Early Access) für 11,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Foxhole (Early Access) für 17,99 Euro (10 Prozent)
- Golf With Your Friends (Early Access) für 4,19 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection für 7,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- RWBY - Grimm Eclipse für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Kenshi (Early Access) für 12,74 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Rebel Galaxy für 5,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Rivals of Aether für 5,09 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Sniper Elite 4 für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Terratech (Early Access) für 13,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Town of Salem für 2,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Yooka-Laylee für 23,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Zombie Army Trilogy für 8,39 Euro (80 Prozent)
