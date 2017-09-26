GOG: Weekly-Sale mit Angeboten von Daedalic und Night Dive Studios

Denis Michel
Bei GOG.com gibt es diese Woche im Rahmen des Weekly-Sales diverse Titel aus den Portfolios von Daedalic Entertainment und Night Dive Studios zu erwerben. Unter anderem wurden hier Spiele, wie Shadow Tactics - Blades of the Shogun (Testnote: 8.5), Das Schwarze Auge - Memoria (Testnote. 8.5), Deponia Doomsday (Testnote. 9.0), System Shock 2 (Report), The Last Tinker - City of Colors (Testnote: 7.0) und Turok 2 - Seeds of Evil im Preis gesenkt. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink):
- A New Beginning: Final Cut für 0,89 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Candle für 10,09 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Das Schwarze Auge - Memoria für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Dead Synchronicity - Tomorrow Comes Today für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Deponia Doomsday für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?! für 11,29 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Noctropolis für 3,39 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Shadow Tactics - Blades of the Shogun für 27,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Silence für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Space Rogue Classic für 3,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- System Shock 2 für 1,29 Euro (85 Prozent)
- The Last Tinker - City of Colors für 1,69 Euro (90 Prozent)
- The Long Journey Home für 29,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- The Night of the Rabbit für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Turok 2 - Seeds of Evil für 11,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Valhalla Hills für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Turok 1 für 4,29 € scheint mir ein beseres Angebot als Turok 2 für 11,39 € zu sein.
