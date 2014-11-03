Steam: Gratis-WE mit Depth / Sales von Stardock, Paradox und mehr

PC

Steam hat zum Wochenende wieder zahlreiche Spiele im Angebot. So könnt ihr diesmal aus den Publisher-Sales von Stardock, Paradox und Good Shepherd Entertainment wählen und unter anderem Titel, wie Galactic Civilizations 3, Sins of a Solar Empire - Rebellion, Steel Division - Normandy 44 (Testnote: 7.5), Europa Universalis 4 (Testnote: 8.5), Hard Reset Redux und Diluvion günstiger erwerben. Darüber hinaus ist an diesem Wochenende der Multiplayer-Actiontitel Depth gratis spielbar. Der Download ist rund 3,9 GB groß und ihr könnt die Live-Server bis Sonntag, den 24. September, um 22:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) betreten. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):