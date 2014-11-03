Steam: Gratis-WE mit Depth / Sales von Stardock, Paradox und mehr

Denis Michel
Steam hat zum Wochenende wieder zahlreiche Spiele im Angebot. So könnt ihr diesmal aus den Publisher-Sales von Stardock, Paradox und Good Shepherd Entertainment wählen und unter anderem Titel, wie Galactic Civilizations 3, Sins of a Solar Empire - Rebellion, Steel Division - Normandy 44 (Testnote: 7.5), Europa Universalis 4 (Testnote: 8.5), Hard Reset Redux und Diluvion günstiger erwerben. Darüber hinaus ist an diesem Wochenende der Multiplayer-Actiontitel Depth gratis spielbar. Der Download ist rund 3,9 GB groß und ihr könnt die Live-Server bis Sonntag, den 24. September, um 22:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) betreten. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
- Breach & Clear Collection für 2,79 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Depth für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Diluvion für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Europa Universalis 4: Extreme Edition für 11,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Galactic Civilizations 3 für 9,89 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Golf It! (Early Access) für 5,39 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Hard Reset Redux für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Hearts of Iron 4: Colonel Edition für 18,39 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Paradox Grand Strategy Collection für 32,37 Euro (73 Prozent)
- Sins of a Solar Empire Gold für 24,94 Euro (71 Prozent)
- Stardock Legends Pack für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Steel Division - Normandy 44 für 26,79 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Stellaris: Nova Edition für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Subterrain + Soundtrack für 7,63 Euro (62 Prozent)
- Train Fever für 2,99 Euro (85 Prozent)
