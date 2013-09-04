Humble Store: Outlast+DLC gratis / End of Summer Sale Encore

Denis Michel
151170 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
22. September 2017 - 0:00 — vor 26 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
In Humble Store könnt ihr aktuell kostenlos die „Digital Deluxe Edition“ des Survival-Horror-Adventures Outlast (Testnote: 7.5) abgreifen, die auch den dazugehörigen DLC Whistleblower umfasst. Das Angebot gilt für 48 Stunden. Dabei handelt es sich um die Steam-Version des Spiels, die ihr spätestens bis zum 7. Oktober 2017 aktivieren müsst. Darüber hinaus hat Humble für alle, die den End-of-Summer-Sale verpasst haben den End-of-Summer-Sale-Encore gestartet, der zahlreiche Angebote für kurze Zeit zurückbringt. Auch Publisher-Sales von 2K Games, Sega und Activision sind wieder aktiv. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- Alien - Isolation: The Collection für 11,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Banished für 5,77 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Bayonetta für 14,99 Euro 25 Prozent)
- Borderlands 2: GotY für 11,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Castle of Illusion für 3,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Deus Ex - Mankind Divided: Digital Deluxe Edition für 19,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Duke Nukem Forever für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Ghostbusters für 15,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Jet Set Radio für 1,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Life is Strange: Complete Season für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20-jähriges Jubiläum für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Darkness 2 für 5,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- The Evil Within Bundle für 9,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Legend of Korra für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Vampire - The Masquerade - Bloodlines für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
ist schon eingetascht :D danke für die news...
Kommentar hinzufügen