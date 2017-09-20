Steam-Midweek-Madness: Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee gratis + neue Rabatte

Bei Steam könnt ihr aktuell im Rahmen des Midweek-Madness-Programms den 2D-Plattformer Oddworld - Abe's Oddysee kostenlos abstauben. Das Angebot gilt für 48 Stunden, wer den Titel also für seine Steam-Bibliothek sichern möchte, sollte sich nicht allzu viel Zeit damit lassen. Gleichzeitig wurde auch das komplette Franchise im Preis reduziert. Weitere Rabatte gibt es außerdem auf Space Pirates And Zombies 2, Lords of the Fallen (Testnote: 7.5), Planet Coaster (Testnote: 8.5), Nier - Automata (Testnote: 9.0), Rise of Nations, Thea - The Awakening und andere Titel. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):