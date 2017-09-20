Steam-Midweek-Madness: Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee gratis + neue Rabatte

Denis Michel
20. September 2017
Bei Steam könnt ihr aktuell im Rahmen des Midweek-Madness-Programms den 2D-Plattformer Oddworld - Abe's Oddysee kostenlos abstauben. Das Angebot gilt für 48 Stunden, wer den Titel also für seine Steam-Bibliothek sichern möchte, sollte sich nicht allzu viel Zeit damit lassen. Gleichzeitig wurde auch das komplette Franchise im Preis reduziert. Weitere Rabatte gibt es außerdem auf Space Pirates And Zombies 2, Lords of the Fallen (Testnote: 7.5), Planet Coaster (Testnote: 8.5), Nier - Automata (Testnote: 9.0), Rise of Nations, Thea - The Awakening und andere Titel. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
- Arma X: Anniversary Edition für 7,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- BlazBlue Centralfiction für 24,78 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Kholat für 3,95 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Lords of the Fallen: GotY für 5,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Nier - Automata für 38,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Planet Coaster für 25,45 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Rise of Nations: Extended Edition für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- RPG Maker MV für 22,19 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Sid Meier's Pirates! für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Sniper - Ghost Warrior Trilogy für 3,79 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Space Pirates And Zombies 2 (Early Access) für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Thea - The Awakening für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Oddboxx für 3,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Swapper für 4,61 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Thomas Was Alone + Volume für 7,63 Euro (71 Prozent)
- Warhammer: The End Times - Vermintide: Collector's Edition für 13,19 Euro (67 Prozent)
