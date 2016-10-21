Xbox Live: Battlefield-1-Gratiswochenende / DWG + Spotlight-Angebote

Battlefield 1 ab 25,98 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

Xbox-One-Besitzer können am kommenden Wochenende, im Zeitraum zwischen dem 22. und 24. September 2017, den Multiplayer-Shooter Battlefield 1 (MP-Testnote: 9.0) gratis ausprobieren. Dabei stehen euch sowohl die Kampagne, als auch der Multiplayer-Modus, inklusive der neuen Erweiterung In the Name of the Tsar zur Verfügung. Letztere kann im Rahmen des aktuell laufenden „Battlefests “von allen Käufern des Spiels bis zum 30. September kostenfrei gespielt werden. Danach kostet diese für Nicht-Premium-Pass-Besitzer 14,99 Euro.

Darüber hinaus stellte Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb die neue Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche vor. Bis zum 25. September könnt ihr unter anderem die Game of the Year Edition von Overwatch (Testnote: 9.5), Styx - Shards of Darkness (Testnote: 7.0) und The Surge (Testnote: 8.0) für die Xbox One, sowie L.A. Noire (Testnote: 8.0), Max Payne 3 (Testnote: 9.0) und Battlefield - Bad Company 2 (Testnote: 9.0) für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Nachfolgend alle Angebote im Überblick:

Xbox One - Deals with Gold

Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:

Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:

Xbox 360 - Spotlight-Angebote:

