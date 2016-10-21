Xbox Live: Battlefield-1-Gratiswochenende / DWG + Spotlight-Angebote

Denis Michel
151003 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
20. September 2017 - 0:36 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Battlefield 1 ab 25,98 € bei Amazon.de
kaufen.
Xbox-One-Besitzer können am kommenden Wochenende, im Zeitraum zwischen dem 22. und 24. September 2017, den Multiplayer-Shooter Battlefield 1 (MP-Testnote: 9.0) gratis ausprobieren. Dabei stehen euch sowohl die Kampagne, als auch der Multiplayer-Modus, inklusive der neuen Erweiterung In the Name of the Tsar zur Verfügung. Letztere kann im Rahmen des aktuell laufenden „Battlefests “von allen Käufern des Spiels bis zum 30. September kostenfrei gespielt werden. Danach kostet diese für Nicht-Premium-Pass-Besitzer 14,99 Euro.
Darüber hinaus stellte Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb die neue Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche vor. Bis zum 25. September könnt ihr unter anderem die Game of the Year Edition von Overwatch (Testnote: 9.5), Styx - Shards of Darkness (Testnote: 7.0) und The Surge (Testnote: 8.0) für die Xbox One, sowie L.A. Noire (Testnote: 8.0), Max Payne 3 (Testnote: 9.0) und Battlefield - Bad Company 2 (Testnote: 9.0) für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Nachfolgend alle Angebote im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold
- Anoxemia für 2,64 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Black & White Bushido für 9,09 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Dex für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Forma.8 für 6,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Heart & Slash für 6,60 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Kholat für 13,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Livelock für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Mighty No.9 für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Neverwinter: 1000 Zen für 8,49 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Neverwinter: 11000 Zen für 74,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Neverwinter: 2000 Zen für 15,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Neverwinter: 23000 Zen für 149,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Neverwinter: 500 Zen für 4,24 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Neverwinter: 5300 Zen für 39,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Neverwinter: Adventurer Edition Pack für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Neverwinter: Epic Edition Pack für 22,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Neverwinter: Starter Edition für 7,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Overwatch: GotY für 35,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Star Trek Online: 1000 Zen für 8,49 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Star Trek Online: 11000 Zen für 9,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Star Trek Online: 2000 Zen für 15,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Star Trek Online: 23000 Zen für 199,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Star Trek Online: 500 Zen für 4,24 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Star Trek Online: 5300 Zen für 39,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Styx - Master of Shadows + Styx - Shards of Darkness für 24,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Styx - Shards of Darkness für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Super Time Force für 6,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Surge für 35,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Thea - The Awakening für 14,39 Euro (20 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
- Battlefield 1 + Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle für 67,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1: Battlepacks x 20 für 22,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1: Premium Pass für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1: Revolution für 41,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1: Shortcut Kit: Assault Bundle für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1: Shortcut Kit: Infantry Bundle für 17,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1: Shortcut Kit: Medic Bundle für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1: Shortcut Kit: Scout Bundle für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1: Shortcut Kit: Support Bundle für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1: Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1: Shortcut Kit: Vehicle Bundle für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Battlefield 4 für 6,60 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Battlefield 4 Premium für 12,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Battlefield Bundle für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Battlefield - Hardline: Ultimate Edition für 22,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Digerati Puzzle + Use Your Brain Bundle für 5,61 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Far Cry 4 für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle für 24,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Far Cry 4: Gold Edition für 18,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Far Cry 4: Season Pass für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Far Cry Primal für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Far Cry Primal: Apex Edition für 18,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Far Cry Primal: Wenja Pack für 2,80 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Mighty No. 9: Ray Expansion für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mighty No. 9: Retro Hero für 1,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
Xbox 360 - Spotlight-Angebote:
Kommentar hinzufügen