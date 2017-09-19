GOG startet den Big-Deal-Sale: Bis zu 95% Rabatt auf über 200 Titel

Denis Michel
150823 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
19. September 2017 - 2:20 — vor 33 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
GOG.com hat diese Woche mit dem Big-Deal-Sale eine riesige Verkaufsaktion gestartet. Mehr als 200 Titel, darunter sowohl aktuelle Spiele, als auch Klassiker, wurden teilweise bis zu 95 Prozent im Preis reduziert. Bis zum 25. September 2017 könnt ihr dort unter anderem Age of Wonders 3 (Testnote: 8.5), Little Nightmares (Testnote: 8.0), Firewatch (Testnote: 7.5), Layers of Fear (Testnote: 8.0), Oxenfree (Testnote: 8.0) The Witness (Testnote: 7.5), Rime (Testnote: 7.5), Inside (Testnote: 9.0) und andere Titel günstiger erwerben. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das ganze Angebot findet ihr wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- Aarklash - Legacy für 1,69 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Age of Wonders 3 für 7,59 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Firewatch für 8,99 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Gone Home für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Inside für 10,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Layers of Fear für 4,29 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Legend of Grimrock 2 für 8,19 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Lichdom - Battlemage für 1,69 Euro (95 Prozent)
- Limbo für 1,69 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Little Nightmares für 12,09 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Nex Machina für 11,09 Euro (45 Prozent)
- Oddworld - New 'n' Tasty für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Oxenfree für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Rime für 23,49 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Shadowrun Returns: Dragonfall: Director's Cut für 2,59 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Sir, You Are Being Hunted für 1,69 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Starpoint Gemini 2 für 4,89 Euro (85 Prozent)
- The Witness für 14,89 Euro (60 Prozent)
- This War of Mine: Soundtrack Edition für 4,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Xenonauts für 5,39 Euro (75 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen