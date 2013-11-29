Playstation Store: Neue Angebote für die PS4

Denis Michel
150607 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
17. September 2017 - 3:25 — vor 2 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Sony hält an diesem Wochenende im Playstation Store neue PS4-Angebote für die Schnäppchenjäger parat. Bis Montag, den 18. September könnt ihr dort unter anderem die Sportsimulation FIFA 17 (Testnote: 8.5), Das JRPG Persona 5 (Testnote :9.0), den Ego-Shooter Prey (Testnote: 7.5), das Multiplayer-Spiel Rocket League (im User-Artikel) und das Rollenspiel Torment - Tides of Numenera (Testnote: 8.0) günstiger erwerben. Hier alle Rabatte im Überblick:
- Accel World vs. Sword Art Online für 39,99 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition für 23,99 Euro (31 Prozent)
- FIFA 17 für 14,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Hunting Simulator für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Moto GP 17 für 34,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 für 11,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 + Road to Boruto für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road to Boruto für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Season Pass für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Persona 5 für 44,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Prey für 24,99 Euro (64 Prozent)
- Rocket League für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Aftershock für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Back to the Future Car Pack für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Batman v Superman - Dawn of Justice Car Pack für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Chaos Run Pack für 2,39 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Esper für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Game of the Year Edition für 14,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Hot Wheels Bone Shaker für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Hot Wheels Twin Mill 3 für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Marauder für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Masamune für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: NBA Flag Pack für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Proteus für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Revenge of the Battle-Cars Pack für 2,39 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Supersonic Fury Pack für 2,39 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Triton für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rocket League: Vulcan für 1,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Sniper - Ghost Warrior 3 für 29,99 Euro (57 Prozent)
- Tales of Berseria für 29,99 Euro (57 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls 5 - Skyrim Special Edition für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Golf Club 2 für 24,99 Euro (37 Prozent)
- Torment - Tides of Numenera für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Valkyria Revolution für 24,99 Euro (37 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen