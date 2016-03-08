Steam: Gratiswochenende mit The Division, Bandai-Namco-Sale & mehr

PC XOne PS4

Steam bietet an diesem Wochenende in Zusammenarbeit mit Ubisoft die Möglichkeit, das Online-Rollenspiel The Division (Testnote: 8.5) bis zum 17. September, 22:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) gratis auszuprobieren und bei Bedarf auch 60 Prozent günstiger zu erwerben. Darüber hinaus hat Namco Bandai einen Publisher-Sale gestartet, bei dem diverse Titel, darunter Dark Souls 3 (Testnote: 8.5), Tekken 7 (Testnote: 8.0), Little Nightmares (Testnote: 8.0), im Preis reduziert wurden und es gibt Rabatte auf das Dishonored-Franchise von Bethesda. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):