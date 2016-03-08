Steam: Gratiswochenende mit The Division, Bandai-Namco-Sale & mehr

Denis Michel
150255 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
15. September 2017 - 3:15 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
The Division ab 18,00 € bei Amazon.de
kaufen.
Steam bietet an diesem Wochenende in Zusammenarbeit mit Ubisoft die Möglichkeit, das Online-Rollenspiel The Division (Testnote: 8.5) bis zum 17. September, 22:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) gratis auszuprobieren und bei Bedarf auch 60 Prozent günstiger zu erwerben. Darüber hinaus hat Namco Bandai einen Publisher-Sale gestartet, bei dem diverse Titel, darunter Dark Souls 3 (Testnote: 8.5), Tekken 7 (Testnote: 8.0), Little Nightmares (Testnote: 8.0), im Preis reduziert wurden und es gibt Rabatte auf das Dishonored-Franchise von Bethesda. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):
- Ace Combat Assault Horizon: Enhanced Edition für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Arcade Game Series 3-in-1 Pack für 1,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- BlazBlue - Centralfiction für 24,78 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Dark Souls 3 für 23,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Dishonored - Die Maske des Zorns: Definitive Edition für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Dishonored 2 - Das Vermächtnis der Maske für 29,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Dragonball Xenoverse 2 für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Dragon Quest Heroes: Slime Edition für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Enslaved - Odyssey to the West: Premium Edition für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- God Eater 2 - Rage Burst für 16,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Little Nightmares für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Medieval Engineers + Space Engineers Bundle für 14,79 Euro (60 Prozent)
- MUD - Motocross World Championship für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Ridge Racer - Unbounded Bundle für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tales of Berseria für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Tales of Symphonia für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tales of Zestiria für 12,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tekken 7 für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Division für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen