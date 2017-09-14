Paradox Interactive: Back to School Sale mit bis zu 75 Prozent Rabatt

Denis Michel
150145 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
14. September 2017 - 1:52 — vor 19 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Paradox Interactive hat auf seiner Homepage den Back to School Sale gestartet, bei dem diverse Strategie- und Rollenspiele aus dem Portfolio des Publishers teilweise um bis zu 75 Prozent im Preis gesenkt wurden. Unter anderem gibt es dort Rabatte auf Titel, wie Pillars of Eternity (Testnote: 8.5), Europa Universalis 4 (Testnote: 8.5), Age of Wonders 3 (Testnote: 8.5), Cities - Skylines (Testnote: 7.0), Tyranny (Testnote: 8.0) und Steel Division - Normandy 44 (Testnote: 7.5). Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
- Age of Wonders 3 Collection für 12,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Ancient Space für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Cities - Skylines: Deluxe Edition für 9,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Crusader Kings Complete für 2,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Europa Universalis: Extrem Edition für 22,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Hearts of Iron 4: Colonel Edition für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- King Arthur Collection für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Majesty Gold HD für 2,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition für 16,80 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Sengoku für 2,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Steel Division - Normandy 44 für 26,79 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Stellaris für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Teleglitch: Die More Edition für 3,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tyranny: Archon Edition für 22,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Victoria Complete für 2,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Warlock - Master of the Arcanes - Complete Edition für 6,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen