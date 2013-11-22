Xbox Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote und Namco-Bandai-Sale

Denis Michel
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“ hat die Deals with Gold und die Spotlight-Angebote für die laufende Woche bekanntgegeben. Unter anderem gibt es diesmal die „Enhanced Edition“ von Divinity - Original Sin (Testnote: 9.0), GTA 5 (Testnote: 10) und die „Special Edition“ von The Elder Scrolls 5 - Skyrim (Testnote: 9.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Red Dead Redemption (Testnote: 9.0), Enslaved - Odyssey to the West (Testnote: 8.5) und Duke Nukem Forever (Testnote: 8.5) für die Xbox 360 zu erwerben.
Darüber hinaus wurde ein Sale von Bandai Namco gestartet, bei dem Xbox-One-Spieler weitere Rabatte auf Dark Souls 3 (Testnote: 8.5), Little Nightmares (Testnote: 8.0), Tekken 7 (Testnote: 8.0) und andere Titel bekommen. Hier die komplette Liste mit Preisen im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- Blackwood Crossing für 10,71 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Deformers für 25,45 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Divinity - Original Sin: Enhanced Edition für 13,20 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Fortnite: Deluxe Edition für 44,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Fortnite: Standard Founder’s Pack für 29,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- GTA 5 mit Cashcard „Der Weiße Hai“ (1.250.000 GTA-Dollar) für 42,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- GTA 5 mit Cashcard „Megalodon“ (8.000.000 GTA-Dollar) für 58,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- GTA 5 mit Cashcard „Walhai“ (3.500.000 GTA-Dollar) für 43,20 Euro (60 Prozent)
- GTA 5 für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- GTA 5: Cashcard „Megalodon“ (8.000.000 GTA-Dollar) für 63,74 Euro (15 Prozent)
- GTA 5: Cashcard „Walhai“ (3.500.000 GTA-Dollar) für 34,19 Euro (10 Prozent)
- Has-Been Heroes für 16,74 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- L.A. Cops für 3,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17: Kuhn Equipment Pack für 10,04 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17: Premium Edition für 37,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17: Season Pass für 23,44 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Micro Machines World Series für 20,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Minecraft - Story Mode: Adventure Pass (EP 6 bis 8) für 5,20 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Minecraft - Story Mode: Season Pass (EP 2 bis 5) für 9,60 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Minecraft - Story Mode: The Complete Adventure (EP 1 bis 8) für 14,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Minecraft - Story Mode: The Complete Season (EP 1 bis 5) für 9,60 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Moto GP 17 für 48,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- MXGP3 für 38,49 Euro (45 Prozent)
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition für 6,27 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Sheltered für 3,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Song of the Deep für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Spy Chameleon für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Battlefront: Ultimate Edition für 4,50 Euro (85 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls 5 - Skyrim: Special Edition für 30,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Technomancer für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Wheels of Aurelia für 3,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Xcom 2: Digital Deluxe Edition für 26,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Xcom 2 für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
Xbox One - Publisher-Sale:
- Arcade Game Series 3-in-1 Pack für 3,20 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin für 12,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Dark Souls 3 für 28,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Dark Souls 3: Deluxe Edition für 37,80 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Dark Souls 3: Season Pass für 10,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Dragonball Xenoverse für 15,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Dragonball Xenoverse + Season Pass für 21,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Dragonball Xenoverse 2 : Deluxe Edition für 47,25 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Dragonball Xenoverse 2 für 41,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Dragonball Xenoverse: Super Bundle für 53,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Get Even für 20,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Little Nightmares für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Little Nightmares: Complete Edition für 23,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - UNS 4: Road to Boruto für 34,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - UNS 4: Road to Boruto Pack für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Naruto Storm 4: Season Pass für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Necropolis für 15,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- One Piece - Burning Blood: Gold Edition für 28,35 Euro (70 Prozent)
- One Piece - Burning Blood: Gold Pack für 10,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- One Piece - Burning Blood für 21,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Pac-Man: Championship Edition 2 für 6,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Project Cars: Digital Edition für 15,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Project Cars: GotY für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Tekken 7 für 48,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Tekken 7: Deluxe Edition für 71,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
- Bully - Scholarship Edition für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Duke Nukem Forever für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- GTA 4 für 9,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony für 7,59 Euro (60 Prozent)
- GTA 4: The Lost and Damned für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
- GTA 5 für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 2013: Marshall Equipment für 3,34 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 2013: Titanium Equipment für 1,26 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 2013: Titanium Vehicles für 2,67 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 2013: Ursus Equipment Pack für 4,68 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 2013: Ursus Vehicles für 5,35 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 2013: Väderstad Equipment Pack für 5,35 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 2013 für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Minecraft - Story Mode: Adventure Pass (EP 6 bis 8) für 5,19 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Minecraft - Story Mode: Season Pass Deluxe (EP 2 bis 8) für 13,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Minecraft - Story Mode: Season Pass für 9,59 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare Pack für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Red Dead Redemption für 9,89 Euro (67 Prozent)
- The Bureau - Xcom Declassified für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- The Escapists für 4,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Spotlight-Angebote:
- Armored Core: Verdict Day für 6,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Beautiful Katamari für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dragonball Xenoverse für 17,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Enslaved für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Galaga Legions für 2,37 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Ms. Pac-Man für 1,19 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution für 5,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures 2 für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Pac-Man CE DX+ All You Can Eat Pack für 3,79 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Pac-Man: Championship Edition DX+ für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Soul Calibur 2 HD für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Soul Calibur 5 für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tekken 6 für 4,94 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2 für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
