Humble Store: End of Summer Sale gestartet / The Walking Dead gratis

Denis Michel
8. September 2017 - 1:06 — vor 3 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Der Sommer 2017 neigt sich langsam dem Ende zu und der Humble Store verabschiedet die Jahreszeit mit einem großen Sale. Bis zum 21. September könnt ihr dort zahlreiche Spiele und dazugehörige Zusatzinhalte günstiger erwerben. Neben einzelnen Angeboten gibt es auch Publisher-Sales von 2K, Telltale Games und Activision. Als kleine Motivation bekommt ihr zudem kostenlos die erste Staffel von The Walking Dead (Testnote: 8.5) für eure Steam-Bibliothek. Nachfolgend einige Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
- Alpha Protocol für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Batman - The Telltale Series für 5,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Bioshock - The Collection für 19,79 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Blocks That Matter für 2,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Ghosts: Gold Edition für 20,39 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Civilization 5: The Complete Edition für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- King's Quest: The Complete Collection für 20,09 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Mafia 3: Digital Deluxe Edition für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy - The Telltale Series für 11,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Marvel - Ultimate Alliance 2 für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Oddworld - Stranger's Wrath HD für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tales from the Borderlands für 4,59 Euro (80 Prozent)
- The Wolf Among Us für 4,59 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Total War - Warhammer für 20,39 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Xcom 2: Digital Deluxe Edition für 25,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
