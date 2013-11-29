Playstation Store: Ausgewählte Spiele unter 5 Euro + Ubisoft-Sale

Denis Michel
7. September 2017 - 2:18
Im Playstation Store werden aktuell ausgewählte Titel unter fünf Euro angeboten. Unter anderem könnt ihr hier Spiele, wie Bastion, Super Meat Boy, Strider und Inside my Radio erwerben. Darüber hinaus bietet der Publisher Ubisoft aktuell diverse Titel aus dem eigenen Produktportfolio zu reduzierten Preisen an. Hier gibt es Preisnachlässe auf Ghost Recon - Wildlands (Testnote: 8.5), Far Cry Primal (Testnote: 8.0), Watch Dogs 2 (Testnote : 8.0) und mehr. PS-Plus-Abonnenten erhalten bei manchen Titeln zusätzlichen Rabatt. Nachfolgend einige Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
Spiele unter fünf Euro:
- Badland: GotY für 3,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Bastion für 3,99 Euro (73 Prozent)
- Crypt of the Necrodancer für 4,99 Euro (68 Prozent)
- Inside My Radio für 4,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut für 2,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Machinarium für 2,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Slain - Back from Hell für 4,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Steamworld Heist für 4,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Strider für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Super Meat Boy für 3,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Ubisoft-Sale:
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate: Gold Edition für 19,99 Euro (71 Prozent)
- Assassin's Creed Unity für 12,99 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Far Cry Primal für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Ghost Recon - Wildlands für 39,99 Euro (42 Prozent)
- Grow Home für 2,99 Euro (62 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Crew: Ultimate Edition für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Division für 17,99 Euro (64 Prozent)
- Watch Dogs 2 für 26,99 Euro (61 Prozent)
- Zombi für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Hab mir mal Bastion für PS Vita gekauft. Vor Ewigkeiten hab ich die Demo auf der Xbox 360 gespielt.
