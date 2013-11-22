Xbox Live: Neue Deals With Gold und Spotlight-Angebote

Denis Michel
6. September 2017 - 1:22
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb gab auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold und die Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche bekannt. Bis zum 12. September könnt ihr dort unter anderem Resident Evil 7 - Biohazard (Testnote: 9.0), Dirt 4 (Testnote: 8.5) und Torment - Tides of Numenera (Testnote: 8.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Spec Ops - The Line (Testnote: 8.0), Vanquish (Testnote: 8.0) und Bayonetta (Testnote: 8.5) für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Nachfolgend die komplette Liste mit Preisen im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- A Walk in the Dark für 4,54 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Dark Arcana - The Carnival für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Dirt 4 für 45,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- EA Family Bundle für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 5: Autopass für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 5 VIP-Mitgliedschaft für 3,00 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6: Komplette Add-On-Sammlung für 35,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6 für 41,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Mordheim - City of the Damned: Undead für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Mordheim - City of the Damned für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Mount & Blade - Warband für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Peggle 2: Magical Masters Edition für 5,20 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Seasons After Fall für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Shiness - The Lightning Kingdom für 15,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Sniper - Ghost Warrior 3: Season Pass Edition für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Subterrain für 8,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Crew: Calling All Units für 10,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Crew: Bronze Crew Credit Pack für 8,99 Euro (10 Prozent)
- The Crew: Gold Crew Credit Pack für 17,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Crew: Platinum Crew Credit Pack für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Crew: Silver Crew Credit Pack für 15,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Torment - Tides of Numenera für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Unravel für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Worms Battlegrounds für 6,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
- Alien - Isolation für 8,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
- APB Reloaded: 1680 G1C für 17,99 Euro (10 Prozent)
- APB Reloaded: 20800 G1C für 139,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- APB Reloaded: 3052 G1C für 31,49 Euro (10 Prozent)
- APB Reloaded: 400 G1C für 4,49 Euro (10 Prozent)
- APB Reloaded: 4600 G1C für 39,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- APB Reloaded: 816 G1C für 8,99 Euro (10 Prozent)
- APB Reloaded: 9600 G1C für 79,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition + Demon Hunter Bundle für 18,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- DMC - Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection für 6,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 7 - Biohazard für 41,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Resident Evil: Triple Pack für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Strider für 3,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tembo The Badass Elephant für 3,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Valkyria Revolution für 29,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
Xbox 360 - Spotlight-Angebote:
- Bayonetta für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 für 3,59 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet : All-in-One Pack für 5,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Crazy Taxi für 2,37 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Daytona USA für 2,37 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Final Fight - Double Impact für 2,37 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Guardian Heroes für 1,19 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Persona 4 - Arena Ultimax für 12,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Sega Bass Fishing für 1,19 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Sega Vintage Collection - Golden Axe für 2,37 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Sega Vintage Collection - Streets of Rage für 2,37 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Cave für 3,59 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Trine 2 für 3,59 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Vanquish für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Virtua Fighter 5 - Final Showdown für 3,59 Euro (75 Prozent)
