Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Nier - Automata, Vanquish und mehr

6. September 2017 - 0:32
Bei Steam gibt diese Woche im Rahmen der Midweek-Madness-Aktion wieder neue Angebote, mit denen ihr eure Spielebibliothek ergänzen könnt. Unter anderem wurden hier das Action-Rollenspiel Nier - Automata (Testnote: 9.0), der Third-Person-Shooter Vanquish (Testnote: 8.0), Syberia 3 (Testnote: 7.0), Splinter Cell Blacklist (Testnote: 8.5) und weitere Titel im Preis reduziert. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
- Black Mirror Bundle für 6,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Ghost Master für 1,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Invisigun Heroes für 4,49 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Late Shift für 9,09 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Long Live The Queen für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Nier - Automata für 38,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3: Season Pass Edition für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Splinter Cell Blacklist für 5,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Syberia 3 für 14,79 Euro (63 Prozent)
- The Last Door: Collector's Edition für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Novelist für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Train Fever für 2,99 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Treefortress Bundle für 6,74 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Vanquish für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Ziggurat für 4,49 Euro (70 Prozent)
