GOG-Weekly-Sale: Bis zu 90% Rabatt auf Stalker, Syberia & andere Titel

Denis Michel
5. September 2017 - 0:32 — vor 12 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Mit dem Beginn der Woche ist auf GOG.com wieder ein neuer Weekly-Sale mit ausgewählten DRM-freien Spielen gestartet. Diesmal könnt ihr unter anderem beim Kauf von Titeln aus Spieleserien wie Stalker, Syberia, Dracula, Cossacks, Moto Racer und mehr sparen. Die Rabatte reichen teilweise bis zu 90 Prozent. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders für 4,49 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Atlantis - The Lost Tales für 1,09 Euro (79 Prozent)
- Black Moon Chronicles für 1,59 Euro (69 Prozent)
- Corpse Party für 9,79 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Cossacks Anthology für 1,09 Euro (79 Prozent)
- Dracula Trilogy für 1,69 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Little King's Story für 9,19 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Moto Racer 3: Gold Edition für 1,69 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Post Mortem für 2,19 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Robin Hood - The Legend of Sherwood für 1,69 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Stalker - Call of Pripyat für 4,29 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Still Life für 1,69 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Syberia 2 für 0,89 Euro (90 Prozent)
- The Legend of Heroes - Trails in the Sky für 8,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Venom - Codename: Outbreak für 1,29 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Xanadu Next für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
