Humble Store: Horror-Sale mit bis zu 85 Prozent Rabatt

Denis Michel
1. September 2017 - 0:02
Im Humble Store wurde ein neuer Horror-Sale gestartet, bei dem ihr beim Kauf von ausgewählten Genrevertretern, darunter Outlast 2 (Testnote: 7.5), Darkwood, Soma (Testnote: 7.0), Slender - The Arrival und Amnesia - A Machine For Pigs (Testnote: 7.5) sparen könnt. Die Rabatte reichen bis zu 85 Prozent. Nachfolgend das komplette Angebot im Überblick:
- Amnesia - A Machine For Pigs für 2,99 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Amnesia - The Dark Descent für 2,99 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Conarium für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Corpse Party für 9,74 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Crawl für 10,04 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Damned für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Darkwood für 12,59 Euro (10 Prozent)
- Observer für 26,99 Euro (10 Prozent)
- Outlast 2 für 13,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Oxenfree für 4,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Plague Inc - Evolved für 6,74 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Sherlock Holmes - The Devil's Daughter für 22,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Slender - The Arrival für 2,12 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Soma für 8,39 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Stories Untold für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Through the Woods für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- White Noise 2 für 7,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Zombie Night Terror für 5,19 Euro (60 Prozent)
